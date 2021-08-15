Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We might be less than a week into the new Premier League season but old rivalries are already beginning to rear their dramatic heads.

We could be in for quite a title race with at least three sides looking more than capable of challenging Manchester City for domestic glory.

Chelsea and Manchester United showed they are not messing about this season with resounding opening-day wins while Liverpool laid down a marker of their own at Norwich.

Jurgen Klopp hits out

Now, only days into the season, City boss Pep Guardiola could already be feeling the pressure as he snapped back at comments made by age-old nemesis, Jurgen Klopp.

The charismatic German has always had a way of getting under Pep's skin and he did just that once again with some frank comments on the Citizens summer spending spree.

"We are allowed to spend the money we earn... they obviously don’t have any limits," Klopp said, among other things.

Pep Guardiola defends the City spending

However, never one to sit back and turn the other cheek, Pep fired back at the Liverpool boss, claiming that City plays by every rule in the book when it comes to the way they spend their money.

"Some owners want to benefit, our owners don’t want any benefits. So they don’t invest in the team, while we invest what we can," Guardiola began, per a report in Goal.

"Before there were only one or two clubs. Now there is Chelsea with [Roman] Abramovich and our club with Sheikh Mansour.

"They want to be buying into football. What is the problem?

We have limits for Financial Fair Play and if they don’t agree [with City’s spending] they can go to court and make a statement.

"We bought Jack Grealish because we sold [players] for £60m so, in the end, we have spent £40m. We follow absolutely the rules.

"At our club, the owners don’t want to lose money of course but they want to spend, so we can do it.

"Years ago, when Manchester United won a lot of titles, it was because they spent more money than other clubs. Do you remember that? At that moment Man City couldn’t do it because we did not have the owners we have now."

Pep really doesn't like being challenged, does he?

His comments do make a lot of sense, though, and you can be sure that, while there are suspicions, City do play by the rules when it comes to flexing their financial muscle.

However, with City reportedly biding their time as they prepare a monster bid for Harry Kane, this little spat between the two big-name bosses is far from over.

