Fortnite Settings: Mongraal pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more

Kyle Jackson, also known as Mongraal, is a professional Fortnite player and streamer for the FaZe Clan organisation.
Mongraal signed for FaZe in July 2019, following his stretch with his first pro eSports org Team Secret EU from April 2018. The pro-Fortnite player has been extremely successful in the game since the age of 13, interviewing with the BBC to promote eGaming and Fortnite itself.
Controversially, Mongraal was unable to participate in Fortnite's Summer Skirmish when he turned 14, as the competition rules stated that players had to be at least 16 to compete. Many eSports fans at the time wanted to see how far the British player could go, and Mongraal himself slammed the decision not to let him enter the competition back in 2018.
As well as being a prolific competitive gamer, Mongraal is a consistent streamer with over 4.4 million subscribers on YouTube.
As you'd expect, the channel features some of the best competitive Fortnite playing out there, with the solo player giving subscribers an insight into how the pro plays the game.
Here are the full settings that Mongraal uses in Fortnite, including which monitor, mouse, and key bindings the pro player has:
Mouse Settings
- LOGITECH G402
- DPI - 1600
- X-Axis Sensitivity - 3.1%
- Y-Axis Sensitivity - 3.1%
- Hz - 1000
- Targeting Sensitivity - 31.0%
- Scope Sensitivity - 31.0%
Key Bindings
- STEELSERIES APEX PRO TKL (ACTUATION LVL: 1)
- Wall - Mouse 5
- Floor - DPI Button (N)
- Stairs - Mouse 4
- Roof - L-Shift
- Trap - C
- Use - 3 / MW Up
- Crouch - L-Ctrl
- Inventory - L-Alt
- Map - Tab
- Reload / Rotate - MW Button / 5
- Building Edit - F / MW Down
- Confirm Edit on Release - Off
- Harvesting Tool - Q
- Weapon Slot 1 - 2
- Weapon Slot 2 - E
- Weapon Slot 3 - R
- Weapon Slot 4 - 4
- Weapon Slot 5 - X
Mongraal Video Settings
- MONITOR - BENQ XL2546
- Windowed Mode - Fullscreen
- Resolution - 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit - 240 FPS
- Brightness - 90%
- Interface Contrast - 1x
- Color Blind Mode & Strength - Off
Graphics Quality
- View Distance - Medium
- Shadows - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - Off
- Textures - Medium
- Effects - Low
- Post Processing - Low
- VSync - Off
- Motion Blur - Off
- Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On
- Rendering Mode - Performance
Mongraal PC Gear
- CPU - INTEL CORE I9-10900K
- GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090
- MAINBOARD - TBC
- MEMORY - CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO 32GB
- CASE - LIAN LI PC-O11
- LIQUID COOLING - CORSAIR H150I PRO RGB
- SSD - SAMSUNG 970 EVO 1TB
- HDD - SEAGATE 4TB BARRACUDA
- POWER SUPPLY - CORSAIR RM1000X
- FANS & LIGHTING - 9X CORSAIR LL120 RGB & CORSAIR ICUE COMMANDER PRO
credit to ProSettings.net for the information
