Fortnite Settings: Mongraal pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more

Kyle Jackson, also known as Mongraal, is a professional Fortnite player and streamer for the FaZe Clan organisation.

Mongraal signed for FaZe in July 2019, following his stretch with his first pro eSports org Team Secret EU from April 2018. The pro-Fortnite player has been extremely successful in the game since the age of 13, interviewing with the BBC to promote eGaming and Fortnite itself.

Controversially, Mongraal was unable to participate in Fortnite's Summer Skirmish when he turned 14, as the competition rules stated that players had to be at least 16 to compete. Many eSports fans at the time wanted to see how far the British player could go, and Mongraal himself slammed the decision not to let him enter the competition back in 2018.

As well as being a prolific competitive gamer, Mongraal is a consistent streamer with over 4.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

As you'd expect, the channel features some of the best competitive Fortnite playing out there, with the solo player giving subscribers an insight into how the pro plays the game.

Here are the full settings that Mongraal uses in Fortnite, including which monitor, mouse, and key bindings the pro player has:

Mouse Settings

LOGITECH G402

DPI - 1600

X-Axis Sensitivity - 3.1%

Y-Axis Sensitivity - 3.1%

Hz - 1000

Targeting Sensitivity - 31.0%

Scope Sensitivity - 31.0%

Key Bindings

STEELSERIES APEX PRO TKL (ACTUATION LVL: 1)

Wall - Mouse 5

Floor - DPI Button (N)

Stairs - Mouse 4

Roof - L-Shift

Trap - C

Use - 3 / MW Up

Crouch - L-Ctrl

Inventory - L-Alt

Map - Tab

Reload / Rotate - MW Button / 5

Building Edit - F / MW Down

Confirm Edit on Release - Off

Harvesting Tool - Q

Weapon Slot 1 - 2

Weapon Slot 2 - E

Weapon Slot 3 - R

Weapon Slot 4 - 4

Weapon Slot 5 - X

Mongraal Video Settings

MONITOR - BENQ XL2546

Windowed Mode - Fullscreen

Resolution - 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit - 240 FPS

Brightness - 90%

Interface Contrast - 1x

Color Blind Mode & Strength - Off

Graphics Quality

View Distance - Medium

Shadows - Off

Anti-Aliasing - Off

Textures - Medium

Effects - Low

Post Processing - Low

VSync - Off

Motion Blur - Off

Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On

Rendering Mode - Performance

Mongraal PC Gear

CPU - INTEL CORE I9-10900K

GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090

MAINBOARD - TBC

MEMORY - CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO 32GB

CASE - LIAN LI PC-O11

LIQUID COOLING - CORSAIR H150I PRO RGB

SSD - SAMSUNG 970 EVO 1TB

HDD - SEAGATE 4TB BARRACUDA

POWER SUPPLY - CORSAIR RM1000X

FANS & LIGHTING - 9X CORSAIR LL120 RGB & CORSAIR ICUE COMMANDER PRO

credit to ProSettings.net for the information

