Fortnite Settings: pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite is an online game developed by Epic Games and was first released in 2017. The Battle Royale game mode has become a worldwide phenomenon since its release.

Battle Royale drew 125 million players to the game in less than a year, as well as earning Epic hundreds of millions of dollars per month and generating $9 billion in revenue in Fortnite's first two years.

Fortnite has become one of the biggest eSports titles on the planet, with several tournaments taking place across the globe in different regions. Some of the world's top eSports teams have a Fortnite division on their roster, including FaZe Clan, Luminosity, Team Liquid, Cloud9 and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Here's everything you need to know about Fortnite pro eSport player settings:

Latest News

UPDATE August 15th: Here are the pro player settings for MrSavage.

Read More: Fortnite Settings: MrSavage pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more

Here are the pro player settings for Bugha.

Read More: Fortnite Settings: Bugha pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more

Here are the pro player settings for Mongraal.

Read More: Fortnite Settings: Mongraal pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more

Here are the pro player settings for Clix.

Read More: Fortnite Settings: Clix pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more

UPDATE August 11th: Here are the player settings for streamer Ninja.

Read More: Fortnite Settings: Ninja PC gear, mouse settings, video settings, key bindings and more

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News