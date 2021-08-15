Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham are heading into the new Premier League season with a lot of uncertainty.

Of course, they have a new manager in the form of Nuno Espirito Santo.

But then there’s the situation surrounding striker and club legend Harry Kane.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with the striker throughout the summer but, with a couple of weeks remaining of the transfer window, a deal doesn’t look any closer.

In fact, according to The Times, it’s looking ‘increasingly likely’ that Kane will stay in north London.

If the club can keep hold of Kane, they will consider it a very good window indeed. But amongst all the talk of their star man leaving, the club have actually added to their squad this summer.

They’ve signed defender Cristian Romero from Atalanta for £42.5 million. Winger Bryan Gil has also arrived from Sevilla for more than £20 million.

But despite splashing the cash to bring in one defender, the club looked to spend big to bring in another centre-back - Pau Torres.

In fact, Spanish outlet Marca claim they even triggered his €50 million release clause. It meant that Villarreal had no option but to accept it.

However, Pau has turned down Spurs.

The 24-year-old wanted to play Champions League football with the Yellow Submarine after their Europa League triumph last campaign. Meanwhile, Tottenham are in the Europa Conference League.

In fact, the report states that Pau will only leave Villarreal for a ‘big club'.

Ouch.

It just shows the importance of playing Champions League football. It’s so difficult to attract players if you’re not playing in Europe’s elite competition - especially when you’re competing in the Europa Conference League…

Tottenham begin their Premier League campaign at home to Manchester City on Sunday - and they'll have to do it with just one new centre-back...

