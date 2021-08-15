Fortnite Settings: Clix pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cody Conrod, also known as Clix, is a professional Fortnite player and streamer for NRG Esports North America.

Clix signed for NRG Esports North America on July 1st, 2020, following his stint as part of Misfits from March 30th, 2019. The pro-Fortnite player has been successful in the game since he qualified for Fortnite's first annual World Cup.

Conrod is known for being one of the best one versus one (1v1) players and high ground takers globally. He is one of the youngest Fortnite: Battle Royale pro players in the world, and he will often wager against his fans on streams.

As well as being a prolific competitive gamer, Clix is a consistent streamer with over 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

As you'd expect, the channel features some of the best competitive Fortnite playing out there, with the player giving subscribers an insight into how the pro plays the game.

Here are the full settings that Clix uses in Fortnite, including which monitor, mouse, and key bindings the pro player has:

Mouse Settings

FINALMOUSE AIR58 NINJA

DPI - 800

X-Axis Sensitivity - 8.7%

Y-Axis Sensitivity - 6.3%

Hz - 500

Targeting Sensitivity - 90.9%

Scope Sensitivity - 82.7%

Key Bindings

CLIX X MATRIX 60% MK

Wall - F

Floor - X

Stairs - Q

Roof - V

Trap - T

Use - E

Crouch - C

Inventory - I

Map - Tab

Reload / Rotate - R

Building Edit - G / MW Down

Confirm Edit on Release - Off

Harvesting Tool - 1

Weapon Slot 1 - 2

Weapon Slot 2 - 3

Weapon Slot 3 - 4

Weapon Slot 4 - 5

Weapon Slot 5 - 6

Clix Video Settings

MONITOR - ALIENWARE AW2518H

Windowed Mode - Fullscreen

Resolution - 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit - 240 FPS

Brightness - 100%

Interface Contrast - 1x

Color Blind Mode & Strength - Deuteranope 2

Graphics Quality

View Distance - Medium

Shadows - Off

Anti-Aliasing - Off

Textures - Low

Effects - Low

Post Processing - Low

VSync - Off

Motion Blur - Off

Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On

Rendering Mode - Performance

Clix PC Gear

CPU - INTEL CORE I9-10900K

GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090

MAINBOARD - MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE

MEMORY - CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB 64GB

CASE - LIAN LI PC-O11 DYNAMIC

LIQUID COOLING - DEEPCOOL CASTLE 360EX

HDD - SEAGATE 4TB BARRACUDA

SSD - SABRENT ROCKET 2TB

POWER SUPPLY - EVGA SUPERNOVA 1000 G5

FANS - 3X CORSAIR QL120 RGB TRIPLE PACK

credit to ProSettings.net for the information

