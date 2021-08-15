Fortnite Settings: Clix pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more
Cody Conrod, also known as Clix, is a professional Fortnite player and streamer for NRG Esports North America.
Clix signed for NRG Esports North America on July 1st, 2020, following his stint as part of Misfits from March 30th, 2019. The pro-Fortnite player has been successful in the game since he qualified for Fortnite's first annual World Cup.
Conrod is known for being one of the best one versus one (1v1) players and high ground takers globally. He is one of the youngest Fortnite: Battle Royale pro players in the world, and he will often wager against his fans on streams.
As well as being a prolific competitive gamer, Clix is a consistent streamer with over 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube.
As you'd expect, the channel features some of the best competitive Fortnite playing out there, with the player giving subscribers an insight into how the pro plays the game.
Here are the full settings that Clix uses in Fortnite, including which monitor, mouse, and key bindings the pro player has:
Mouse Settings
- FINALMOUSE AIR58 NINJA
- DPI - 800
- X-Axis Sensitivity - 8.7%
- Y-Axis Sensitivity - 6.3%
- Hz - 500
- Targeting Sensitivity - 90.9%
- Scope Sensitivity - 82.7%
Key Bindings
- CLIX X MATRIX 60% MK
- Wall - F
- Floor - X
- Stairs - Q
- Roof - V
- Trap - T
- Use - E
- Crouch - C
- Inventory - I
- Map - Tab
- Reload / Rotate - R
- Building Edit - G / MW Down
- Confirm Edit on Release - Off
- Harvesting Tool - 1
- Weapon Slot 1 - 2
- Weapon Slot 2 - 3
- Weapon Slot 3 - 4
- Weapon Slot 4 - 5
- Weapon Slot 5 - 6
Clix Video Settings
- MONITOR - ALIENWARE AW2518H
- Windowed Mode - Fullscreen
- Resolution - 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit - 240 FPS
- Brightness - 100%
- Interface Contrast - 1x
- Color Blind Mode & Strength - Deuteranope 2
Graphics Quality
- View Distance - Medium
- Shadows - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - Off
- Textures - Low
- Effects - Low
- Post Processing - Low
- VSync - Off
- Motion Blur - Off
- Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On
- Rendering Mode - Performance
Clix PC Gear
- CPU - INTEL CORE I9-10900K
- GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090
- MAINBOARD - MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE
- MEMORY - CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB 64GB
- CASE - LIAN LI PC-O11 DYNAMIC
- LIQUID COOLING - DEEPCOOL CASTLE 360EX
- HDD - SEAGATE 4TB BARRACUDA
- SSD - SABRENT ROCKET 2TB
- POWER SUPPLY - EVGA SUPERNOVA 1000 G5
- FANS - 3X CORSAIR QL120 RGB TRIPLE PACK
credit to ProSettings.net for the information
