We haven’t even completed the opening weekend of the new Premier League season but we’ve already seen the big names hit the ground running.

Paul Pogba helped himself to four assists and Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick for Manchester United while Mohamed Salah grabbed two assists and a goal for Liverpool.

Champions Manchester City haven’t even played yet.

It’s incredibly early days but it looks as though we could have an incredible title race in the 2021/22 season.

Man City will be looking to defend their crown but will likely face challenges from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

It’s difficult to call the winner of the title race and it’s equally difficult to predict who will be the PFA Player of the Year.

Kevin de Bruyne has won the accolade in the previous two campaigns and the Manchester City man will be among the favourites to make it a hat-trick.

However, he’s only second favourite according to the fans.

In a YouGov research poll conducted by SkyBet, fans actually think it will be Harry Kane landing the PFA Player of the Year.

Of course, a lot will depend on whether he gets his move to Man City.

Kane received 15.6% of the vote, with De Bruyne in second with 13.0%.

Check out the list of the 15 most likely players to win the individual award below:

There are a few surprises, in truth.

We can’t quite believe Bruno Fernandes is as far down as 14th in the list. After his hat-trick for Man Utd against Leeds on Saturday, his odds will have plummeted.

The absence of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba is also interesting.

Of course, a lot will depend on which side win the Premier League title but it seems that supporters are expecting Kane to move to City and take the division by storm.

