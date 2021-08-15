Fortnite Settings: benjyfishy pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Benjy Fish, also known as benjyfishy, is a professional Fortnite player and streamer for NRG eSports EU.

benjyfishy signed to NRG eSports EU back in March 2019, previously playing for Team Flush (May 2018 - Jul 2018) and Team Cryptic (Jul 2018 - Sep 2018).

The British player started his professional career in Fortnite back in 2018. He first competed in the Solo tournament Share The Love, where he reached 6th place.

As well as being a prolific competitive gamer, benjyfish is a consistent streamer with over 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

As you'd expect, the channel features some of the best competitive Fortnite playing out there, with the professional giving subscribers an insight into how the pro plays the game.

Here are the full settings that benjyfish uses in Fortnite, including which monitor, mouse, and key bindings the pro player has:

Mouse Settings

ENDGAME GEAR XM1R

DPI - 800

X-Axis Sensitivity - 8.8%

Y-Axis Sensitivity - 8.8%

Hz - 1000

Targeting Sensitivity - 35.0%

Scope Sensitivity - 35.0%

Key Bindings

Wall - Q

Floor - Mouse 5

Stairs - C

Roof - L-Shift

Trap - V

Use - MW Down

Crouch - L-Ctrl

Inventory - Tab

Map - M

Reload / Rotate - R

Building Edit - E

Confirm Edit on Release - Off

Harvesting Tool - 1

Weapon Slot 1 - 2

Weapon Slot 2 - 3

Weapon Slot 3 - 4

Weapon Slot 4 - 5

Weapon Slot 5 - Z

benjyfish Video Settings

MONITOR - HP OMEN X25F

Windowed Mode - Fullscreen

Resolution - 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit - 240 FPS

Brightness - 100%

Interface Contrast - 1x

Color Blind Mode & Strength - Off

Graphics Quality

View Distance - Epic

Shadows - Off

Anti-Aliasing - Off

Textures - Low

Effects - Low

Post Processing - Low

VSync - Off

Motion Blur - Off

Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On

benjyfishy PC Gear

CPU - INTEL CORE I9-11900KF

GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090

MAINBOARD - ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII EXTREME

MEMORY - G.SKILL 32GB RAM

CASE - LIAN LI PC-O11 DYNAMIC

LIQUID COOLING - CORSAIR H150I PRO RGB

HDD - WD BLACK 2TB

SSD - SAMSUNG 970 EVO 2TB

POWER SUPPLY - CORSAIR RM1000X

FANS - 3X CORSAIR QL120 RGB TRIPLE PACK & CORSAIR LIGHTING NODE PRO

credit to ProSettings.net for the information

