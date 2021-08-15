Fortnite Settings: benjyfishy pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more
Benjy Fish, also known as benjyfishy, is a professional Fortnite player and streamer for NRG eSports EU.
benjyfishy signed to NRG eSports EU back in March 2019, previously playing for Team Flush (May 2018 - Jul 2018) and Team Cryptic (Jul 2018 - Sep 2018).
The British player started his professional career in Fortnite back in 2018. He first competed in the Solo tournament Share The Love, where he reached 6th place.
As well as being a prolific competitive gamer, benjyfish is a consistent streamer with over 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube.
As you'd expect, the channel features some of the best competitive Fortnite playing out there, with the professional giving subscribers an insight into how the pro plays the game.
Here are the full settings that benjyfish uses in Fortnite, including which monitor, mouse, and key bindings the pro player has:
Mouse Settings
- ENDGAME GEAR XM1R
- DPI - 800
- X-Axis Sensitivity - 8.8%
- Y-Axis Sensitivity - 8.8%
- Hz - 1000
- Targeting Sensitivity - 35.0%
- Scope Sensitivity - 35.0%
Key Bindings
- Wall - Q
- Floor - Mouse 5
- Stairs - C
- Roof - L-Shift
- Trap - V
- Use - MW Down
- Crouch - L-Ctrl
- Inventory - Tab
- Map - M
- Reload / Rotate - R
- Building Edit - E
- Confirm Edit on Release - Off
- Harvesting Tool - 1
- Weapon Slot 1 - 2
- Weapon Slot 2 - 3
- Weapon Slot 3 - 4
- Weapon Slot 4 - 5
- Weapon Slot 5 - Z
Read More: Fortnite Settings: pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more
benjyfish Video Settings
- MONITOR - HP OMEN X25F
- Windowed Mode - Fullscreen
- Resolution - 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit - 240 FPS
- Brightness - 100%
- Interface Contrast - 1x
- Color Blind Mode & Strength - Off
Graphics Quality
- View Distance - Epic
- Shadows - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - Off
- Textures - Low
- Effects - Low
- Post Processing - Low
- VSync - Off
- Motion Blur - Off
- Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On
Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Latest News, Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass, Theme, Skins and More
benjyfishy PC Gear
- CPU - INTEL CORE I9-11900KF
- GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090
- MAINBOARD - ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII EXTREME
- MEMORY - G.SKILL 32GB RAM
- CASE - LIAN LI PC-O11 DYNAMIC
- LIQUID COOLING - CORSAIR H150I PRO RGB
- HDD - WD BLACK 2TB
- SSD - SAMSUNG 970 EVO 2TB
- POWER SUPPLY - CORSAIR RM1000X
- FANS - 3X CORSAIR QL120 RGB TRIPLE PACK & CORSAIR LIGHTING NODE PRO
credit to ProSettings.net for the information
Fortnite Settings: Mongraal pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more
You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News