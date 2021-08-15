Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League is back and the world is just a better place for it.

Fans have been flocking back to the stadiums after months of watching on from the confines of their homes and made themselves well and truly heard.

They put the fake crowd noise we had become so accustomed to to shame as they lived and breathed every kick of the ball over the weekend.

Old Trafford in particular was bouncing as the Theatre of Dreams played host to a thumping Manchester United win.

Leeds United were put to the sword as Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba ran riot.

Fernandes bagged an opening-day hat-trick while Pogba helped himself to no less than four assists on the day.

However, Mason Greenwood also managed to wrestle his way into some of the headlines after he became the fifth highest-scoring teenager in Premier League history.

He joined an auspicious list packed full of some of the finest talent the Premier League has ever seen.

7. Alan Smith (17 goals)

Alan Smith and Leeds United were a match made in heaven - initially.

Smith played a massive role in one of the best Leeds sides ever, netting 17 times before he turned 20.

After the clubs relegation, he jumped ship for Manchester United where he continued to net on a regular basis.

6. Francis Jeffers (17 goals)

A career that promised so much but ultimately delivered so little.

Jeffers set the league alight in his early years at Everton but, after his switch to Arsenal just didn't work out, his career never truly recovered.

5. Mason Greenwood (18 goals)

Greenwood's strike against Leeds saw him snatch a spot in the top five, but with his 20th birthday only weeks away, he might struggle to climb much higher.

4. Nicolas Anelka (19 goals)

French star Anelka took the Premier League like a duck to water when he made the unexpected move across the channel.

He proved to be one of Arsene Wenger's greatest bargains, smashing nine goals in his first full season with the club at just the age of 17.

3. Wayne Rooney (30 goals)

Evertonian Rooney redefined what it meant to take the league by storm as he burst onto the scene at the whipper-snapping age of 16.

He was one of the most natural goalscoring talents ever seen and it was no surprise when Manchester United came knocking.

He would later go on to score over 200 league goals but the 30 before his 20th birthday show just how good he was.

2. Robbie Fowler (35 goals)

There's a reason Fowler eventually became known as 'God' on the red half of Merseyside.

Named as PFA Young Player of the year in back-to-back seasons in the 90's, Fowler's merciless finishing streak for Liverpool made him a hot favourite on the Anfield terraces long before he could be considered a bona fide grown-up.

1. Michael Owen (46 goals)

It is often forgotten that Owen has a Ballon d'Or title sitting comfortably on his mantlepiece.

However, when you see his stats from his teen years, that should not come as a surprise. 46 goals for Liverpool before he ever turned 20 made Owen a frightfully exciting prospect as the world sat up and took notice.

Sadly, his career would never reach the truly heady heights it once promised after injuries scuppered his progress.

