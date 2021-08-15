Fortnite Settings: Tfue pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Turner Tenney, also known as Tfue, is a professional Fortnite player and streamer who previously played for FaZe Clan.

Tfue played as part of FaZe Clan from April 2018 to May 2019; previously, the pro was part of the Rogue eSports team from September 2017 to March 2018.

The former FaZe player announced in May 2019 that he would be seeking action against the team for allegedly taking up to 80% of his earnings from third party sponsorship deals and violating California labour laws. FaZe Clan denied these allegations.

As well as being a prolific competitive gamer, Tfue is a consistent streamer with over 12 million subscribers on YouTube.

As you'd expect, the channel features some of the best competitive and entertaining Fortnite gaming available on-demand and stream, with the popular player giving subscribers an insight into how a pro approaches the game.

Here are the full settings that Tfue uses in Fortnite, including which monitor, mouse, and key bindings the pro player has:

Mouse Settings

DPI - 400

X-Axis Sensitivity - 11.9%

Y-Axis Sensitivity - 11.9%

Hz - 1000

Targeting Sensitivity - 30.0%

Scope Sensitivity - 30.0%

Key Bindings

Wall - R

Floor - E

Stairs - Q

Roof - Mouse 5

Trap - F

Use - MW Down

Crouch - L-Shift

Inventory - Tab

Map - M

Reload / Rotate - C

Building Edit - Mouse 4 / V / MW UP

Confirm Edit on Release - Off

Harvesting Tool - 1

Weapon Slot 1 - 2

Weapon Slot 2 - 3

Weapon Slot 3 - 4

Weapon Slot 4 - 5

Weapon Slot 5 - 6

Tfue Video Settings

MONITOR - BENQ ZOWIE XL2546

Windowed Mode - Fullscreen

Resolution - 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit - 240 FPS

Brightness - 150%

Interface Contrast - 1x

Color Blind Mode & Strength - Deuteranope 10

Graphics Quality

View Distance - Near

Shadows - Off

Anti-Aliasing - Off

Textures - Low

Effects - Low

Post Processing - Low

VSync - Off

Motion Blur - Off

Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On

Tfue PC Gear

CPU - INTEL CORE I9-10900K

GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090

MAINBOARD - ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII EXTREME

MEMORY - G.SKILL TRIDENTZ RGB SERIES 32GB

CASE - NZXT H510 ELITE

LIQUID COOLING - CORSAIR H100I RGB PLATINUM AIO

HDD - SEAGATE 4TB BARRACUDA

SSD - INTEL OPTANE 905P 960GB

POWER SUPPLY - CORSAIR RM1000X

FANS - AER RGB 2 FAN STARTER KIT 3-PACK

