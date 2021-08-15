Fortnite Settings: Tfue pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more
Turner Tenney, also known as Tfue, is a professional Fortnite player and streamer who previously played for FaZe Clan.
Tfue played as part of FaZe Clan from April 2018 to May 2019; previously, the pro was part of the Rogue eSports team from September 2017 to March 2018.
The former FaZe player announced in May 2019 that he would be seeking action against the team for allegedly taking up to 80% of his earnings from third party sponsorship deals and violating California labour laws. FaZe Clan denied these allegations.
As well as being a prolific competitive gamer, Tfue is a consistent streamer with over 12 million subscribers on YouTube.
As you'd expect, the channel features some of the best competitive and entertaining Fortnite gaming available on-demand and stream, with the popular player giving subscribers an insight into how a pro approaches the game.
Here are the full settings that Tfue uses in Fortnite, including which monitor, mouse, and key bindings the pro player has:
Mouse Settings
- DPI - 400
- X-Axis Sensitivity - 11.9%
- Y-Axis Sensitivity - 11.9%
- Hz - 1000
- Targeting Sensitivity - 30.0%
- Scope Sensitivity - 30.0%
Key Bindings
- Wall - R
- Floor - E
- Stairs - Q
- Roof - Mouse 5
- Trap - F
- Use - MW Down
- Crouch - L-Shift
- Inventory - Tab
- Map - M
- Reload / Rotate - C
- Building Edit - Mouse 4 / V / MW UP
- Confirm Edit on Release - Off
- Harvesting Tool - 1
- Weapon Slot 1 - 2
- Weapon Slot 2 - 3
- Weapon Slot 3 - 4
- Weapon Slot 4 - 5
- Weapon Slot 5 - 6
Tfue Video Settings
- MONITOR - BENQ ZOWIE XL2546
- Windowed Mode - Fullscreen
- Resolution - 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit - 240 FPS
- Brightness - 150%
- Interface Contrast - 1x
- Color Blind Mode & Strength - Deuteranope 10
Graphics Quality
- View Distance - Near
- Shadows - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - Off
- Textures - Low
- Effects - Low
- Post Processing - Low
- VSync - Off
- Motion Blur - Off
- Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On
Tfue PC Gear
- CPU - INTEL CORE I9-10900K
- GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090
- MAINBOARD - ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII EXTREME
- MEMORY - G.SKILL TRIDENTZ RGB SERIES 32GB
- CASE - NZXT H510 ELITE
- LIQUID COOLING - CORSAIR H100I RGB PLATINUM AIO
- HDD - SEAGATE 4TB BARRACUDA
- SSD - INTEL OPTANE 905P 960GB
- POWER SUPPLY - CORSAIR RM1000X
- FANS - AER RGB 2 FAN STARTER KIT 3-PACK
credit to ProSettings.net for the information
