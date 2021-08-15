Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There is no doubt that Grand Theft Auto is one of the most iconic video games franchises in history.

With rumours that GTA 6 is set to hit shelves in 2025, fans of the game must now continue to enjoy the other 14 instalments ahead of the highly-anticipated release in a few years' time.

Despite the wait, though, players of the game may potentially be set for a remaster of some classic GTA releases. To be exact, three remasters could be on their way quite soon.

With that, a fan has put together a community tier list of every single GTA release dating back to Grand Theft Auto in 1997. A note that this ranking was made by a fan and not by GiveMeSport.

So without further ado, let’s dive into what this avid GTA user believes to be the franchise’s best and worst projects.

Forgotten About: Grand Theft Auto Advance, Grand Theft Auto: London

Two earlier editions of the game are ranked at the bottom simply because each future release has more compelling gameplay and storylines.

Few game modes and not much interactivity is the most likely reason why these two releases are ranked at the bottom. Credit must be shown where it’s due, though, because it’s the early editions of GTA that kickstarted one of the greatest gaming franchises in history.

Not Great: Grand Theft Auto

The franchise’s first release in 1997 is obviously behind most because it was this release here that allowed Rockstar Games to realise the potential it had with this series.

What resulted after Grand Theft Auto was highly engaging storylines and gameplay. Essentially, this release paved the way for all future ones, hence why it’s second from bottom.

Average: Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony, GTA 2, Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost And Damned, Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

A bulk of the 14 releases are ranked right in the middle of the tier list as average. While none of these totally blew users away like more recent releases, they each still have their bright parts.

Chinatown Wars came out right before the turn of the century, and despite some improved gameplay, the fact that the main objective was to retrieve a sword is probably why it’s been given an average ranking.

In an effort to be unique, The Ballad of Gay Tony provided users with a unqiue and refreshing release that fans enjoyed due to its lighter tone. Yet, would this be a game that fans play time and time again? Seemingly not.

The significance of GTA 2 was its use of 3D design, a huge stepping stone in the context of the future of the franchise. What was most sad about the direct sequel to the initial GTA game was that its plot had nothing to do with its predecessor.

One of the bolder editions of GTA was The Lost And Damned. The biker gang concept was a fan favourite, but it wasn’t enough for this fan to mark it above the average tier.

Liberty City Stories had the tough task of being the release after the highly successful San Andreas. With users unable to swim and fly helicopters, many were left disappointed, not just by that, but also by the underdeveloped storyline of the game’s protagonist Tony Cipriani.

Finally from the category, Vice City Stories was an exclusive release for PSP before making its way to the PlayStation 2 as a result of its success.

Absolutely Elite: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto V

Now onto those releases ranked second from top.

Vice City was a game that you could simply not stop playing. The 80s landscape in Miami was the standout piece as users wreaked havoc and made money in one of the most memorable storylines Rockstar have produced.

A major breakthrough for the franchise came in GTA III, as the over-the-shoulder perspective introduced a whole new way for users to experience the world of GTA.

As for GTA V, Rockstar’s latest release and the second-highest-selling video game of all time, behind Minecraft, is exemplary for many reasons. From the attention to detail to mission alternatives, fans have seemingly enjoyed this edition of the franchise for years.

Pure Fire: Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

So, the best of the bunch (at least according to this fan).

GTA IV deserves a place in history for its portrayal of the American Dream through an immigrant who wants to make something from nothing. The game’s ethical implications go far and wide to offer users quite the interactive experience.

For its sheer entertainment, San Andreas will forever be a classic. CJ, who many non-GTA fans still know due to his popularity on the internet, is arguably the most iconic character from the franchise.

In terms of the game, who wouldn’t want to own a business, have multiple girlfriends and explore two new cities.

