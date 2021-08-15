Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2021/22 Premier League season.

They welcomed rivals, Leeds, to Old Trafford and came away with an emphatic 5-1 victory.

While Bruno Fernandes made headlines with his hat-trick, Paul Pogba also starred with FOUR assists.

It was quite an incredible performance from the Frenchman, who impressed in the summer at Euro 2020 for his country.

There were doubts whether Pogba would be sticking around at the club with doubt regarding his future.

And, on the back of his performance against Leeds, there will surely be a few clubs interested in signing him if he does, indeed, want to leave.

Despite his display, not everyone was convinced.

Step forward Pogba’s biggest critic - Graeme Souness.

Souness isn't backwards in coming forwards when it comes to criticising Pogba.

But surely after Pogba’s performance on Saturday, Souness wouldn’t have anything negative to say about the midfielder.

Well, he tried his best.

Souness was asked about the title challengers this season and he mentioned how he was impressed by Man United yesterday. He went on to say how Mason Greenwood was the ‘star of the show.’

His colleague, Micah Richards, reacted with a chuckle and pointed out that Pogba had four assists.

To which Souness replied: “We expect that from a £100 million player.”

Richards couldn’t help but laugh.

Video: Souness reacts to Paul Pogba's four assists

Take a look:

Last season, Pogba finally responded to Souness’ constant criticism by saying: “I didn’t even know who [Souness] was. I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I don’t know the face but the name [I do].

“Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of [punditry], I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about ‘Why they did this’ or ‘why they did that’”.

Bruno Fernandes Hattrick | Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United Highlights & Reaction (The Football Terrace)

