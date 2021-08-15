Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Real Madrid got their 2021/22 La Liga campaign off to the perfect start on Saturday evening.

Los Blancos defeated Deportivo Alaves 4-1 at the Estadio Mendizorroza thanks to goals from Karim Benzema (x2), Nacho Fernandez and Vinicius Junior.

It was a very convincing display by Carlo Ancelotti's side, with summer signing David Alaba making his first competitive start and contributing the assist for Vinicius' goal.

The Real Madrid manager also gave fans a first glimpse of a forward line made up of Benzema, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard.

On paper, that's a very exciting attack-minded trio and they performed pretty well together in the victory over Alaves.

Benzema and Hazard in particular showed great chemistry with one another, the duo combining for Real Madrid's first goal of the evening.

And what a goal it was too.

Hazard pulled off one of the best assists we've seen in 2021 so far, the Belgian elegantly flicking the ball into Benzema's path inside the box.

The French striker responded by emphatically volleying the ball home and you can check out the brilliant goal in all of its glory below.

Video: Hazard & Benzema combine vs Alaves

Whisper it quietly, but that's the Hazard of old and if he can build on his impressive performance versus Alaves, Real Madrid are going to be a bit of a problem in 2021/22.

The former Chelsea man's stint in Spain has been seriously underwhelming thus far, with injuries restricting him to just 43 appearances in two seasons.

But hopefully his fitness issues are a thing of the past and Hazard himself was upbeat about his physical condition after Saturday night's game.

"My ankle injury is a thing of the past, it's already out of my head," he told Movistar, per Goal.

"I enjoy playing with Benzema, we know each other very well and it's easy to play with him."

"The feelings are good, I'm feeling good, we want to win La Liga this season."

