The Premier League is back and, with fans back in the stadiums, the world just feels like a better place.

Liverpool opened their account with a commanding performance at Norwich City, smashing three lovely goals past the newly promoted side.

Mohamed Salah continued his remarkable record of always bagging on the opening day while goals for Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota capped the performance.

However, while the forward going juggernaut did what they always do, it was the return of Virgil van Dijk at the back that was the best news on the day for Jurgen Klopp and his side.

After 302 days on the sidelines, Van Dijk returned to the heart of the Liverpool rearguard and made it look like he had never been away.

The Anfield side finally looked themselves again after a year of jumbled form saw them only just scrape their way into the Champions League places.

However, with Van Dijk back, Klopp and co will be hoping to push for titles once again. If the Dutchman's performance against Norwich is anything to go by, that is a very real possibility.

From the opening whistle Van Dijk was at the races. His distribution from the back was sublime as he sprayed passes from corner to corner, landing them on a dime each and every time.

He marshalled the backline with aplomb, barking orders out at his teammates throughout the evening and commanded the skies.

Now, footage of his remarkable performance has emerged and it's just a joy to watch.

The definition of Rolls-Royce defending.

Watching that footage back, you realise just how much Liverpool missed their star defender last season.

He is mighty presence at the back and in the dressing room and will be hoping to inspire the Reds to greater heights over the coming months.

Alongside Joel Matip, who was equally impressive, Klopp finally has his defence back, and Liverpool have their mojo back.

