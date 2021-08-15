Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For many years now, UFC fans across the world have engaged in much debate regarding who the greatest fighter is from each division.

Many fighters have lit up the Octagon over time, but there can only be one GOAT, and Twitter user @wiseguyMMA has had their say in a tweet that has since gone viral.

Replies dominate the post that has each current champion pictured above and who @wiseguyMMA believes is the GOAT of the division below.

Light heavyweight: Current Champion: Jan Błachowicz, GOAT: Jon Jones

The Polish fighter is currently the UFC light heavyweight title holder and retained his crown against Israel Adesanya back in March.

Błachowicz is currently on a five-fight winning streak and is evidently at the top of his game. Yet, the Pole has yet to go toe-to-toe with Mr. Jon Jones.

The American is 26-1 and was the UFC light heavyweight title holder for almost all of the 2010s. His last fight came in February 2020 before vacating his title in August of that year.

Will Jones make a shock return to the Octagon in order to reclaim the title he held so dear for many years?

Heavyweight: Current Champion: Francis Ngannou, GOAT: Stipe Miocic

Ngannou recently became UFC’s heavyweight champion after knocking out Miocic almost five months ago. The Cameroonian avenged his 2018 defeat to the American to win his first ever UFC title.

Miocic may have lost his crown, but many still see him as arguably the greatest heavyweight fighter to grace UFC. With six title fight victories, Miocic has established himself in the weight class, but is a mouthwatering rematch with Ngannou truly on the cards?

Welterweight: Current Champion: Kamaru Usman, GOAT: Georges St-Pierre

With 18 consecutive wins under his belt, Usman is the deserved UFC welterweight champion of the world. He has defended his title on four separate occasions since first winning it back in March 2019.

One fighter that he fortunately did not cross paths with is Georges St-Pierre. The Canadian was the welterweight champion for almost 10 years during his tenure with UFC and ultimately vacated his crown after his final career fight against Michael Bisping.

Beyond his division, St-Pierre is one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, and one could only imagine the bloodbath that could’ve been if he and Usman got in the Octagon together.

Middleweight: Current Champion: Israel Adesanya, GOAT: Anderson Silva

While the end of Silva’s career was one to forget, the Brazilian-American was once the most feared fighter in UFC. For six consecutive years, he was the middleweight title holder, before eventually losing his crown to Chris Weidman in 2013.

Adesanya was one of Silva’s 11 career defeats as the Nigerian-born New Zealander has held the middleweight title since 2019.

A fight between a prime Silva and Adesanya would be a dream for UFC fans across the world.

Featherweight: Current Champion: Alexander Volkanovski, GOAT: Jose Aldo

Despite having not entered the Octagon since retaining his title in July 2020, Volkanovski’s ruthless record shows exactly why he holds the featherweight crown. 22 wins out of 23, including one against Aldo, has everyone wondering what’s next for the Australian.

After beating Pedro Munhoz just over a week ago in the bantamweight division, could Aldo be in line for a shock return to championship status? The Brazilian was once the most feared fighter in the UFC featherweight division for five years before his defeat to Conor McGregor spelled a future poor run of form.

As he looks to get his career back on track in the bantamweight division, many still regard Aldo as the greatest featherweight fighter to grace UFC.

Lightweight: Current Champion: Charles Oliveira, GOAT: Khabib Nurmagomedov

Arguably the most popular division on a global scale, the lightweight class has seen many greats over the years. One of those is Oliveira, who won the vacant title three months ago against Michael Chandler.

With a fight against Dustin Poirier potentially up next, Oliveira will be thankful that it's him and not Khabib.

There is only one figure needed to showcase Khabib’s dominance in UFC: 29-0. Need we say more?

Flyweight: Current Champion: Brandon Moreno, GOAT: Demetrious Johnson

A recent title winner, Moreno won his first UFC crown back in June when he dispatched Deiveson Figueiredo following a draw in their initial fight six month prior.

The Mexican is currently 19-5 and continues to be a shining star in his weight class. One fighter he did not and probably won’t face is Johnson, who is now a part of the ONE Championship.

Johnson won the inaugural flyweight title in 2012 and held it until 2018, where he lost to Henry Cejudo in what proved to be his final UFC fight before signing for ONE.

The tweet in full can be seen here, which has, as you can imagine, caused a mass debate on Twitter!

