During his time on NXT, Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black, was ruled out for three months with an injury that many would not have guessed.

In 2018, the Dutch bruiser injured his testicle, shattering it into seven pieces.

What’s even crazier is that Black proceeded to fight for another 22 minutes after sustaining the injury. He then reportedly collapsed backstage and was rushed to a hospital in order to get treated.

The former WWE star spoke to Pro Wrestling 4 Life about how the incident transpired, saying: "Me and Tommaso were in this feud. This is the reason why I wasn’t on TV for three months. We were supposed to get into an angle with me, Johnny and Tommaso that was going to be a TakeOver match. It was already announced.

"A week later, we went on the road. Tommaso had just won the belt from me. We were on the road. We were in Las Vegas. We had this thing where I jump on the top rope, he comes running and crotches me.

He came in with so much force that as I’m going down, his head collides with my nether region. Because of that flinch, I couldn’t catch myself from falling on the post. So I hit the post full speed, and it shattered my testicle into seven pieces.

"I fell in the ring. I remember telling the referee, 'Can you give me a second? I just got hit in the nuts'. I wrestled the full 22 minutes. I cut a promo after the match.

"I came backstage and I just knew something was wrong. I collapsed. I was crawling on the floor. I was in agony. My down there was swollen and protruding through my trunks.

"I had to grab a towel. I said, 'I think I need to go to the hospital'. They picked me up and took me to my locker room. I collapsed again. Everybody started laughing because they thought I was joking.

"Chris Hero said, 'You’re not ok, are you?' I said, 'No. I think something happened'. I explained what happened and he said, 'We have to take you to the hospital'. He put me in the ambulance with Christian, the NXT doctor.

"They drove me to the Las Vegas hospital. I had to wait quite a while to actually get surgery. I had to wait like six or seven hours before I got the surgery."

One thing’s for sure, we will not be listening to that interview again.

Black was one of many to be released from WWE in June and has since made his debut for AEW.

