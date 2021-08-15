Tottenham's Heung-min Son scored a stunning counterattack goal vs Man City
Manchester City have not found the going easy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the past few years.
Pep Guardiola's side are yet to score a goal on Spurs' new home patch and the Premier League champions were struck down by a familiar face on Sunday in north London.
The man in question? Heung-min Son, a player who always seems to score whenever he faces City.
South Korea's footballing superstar gave Nuno Espirito Santo's side a 1-0 lead early in the second half and it was an absolutely brilliant goal.
The hosts broke on the counter at pace and the ball then arrived at Son's feet on the edge of the City box.
In typical fashion, the world-class forward produced a brilliant shot with his 'weaker' left foot that left Ederson with no chance whatsoever.
Take a look at the goal here...
Video: Son's goal vs City
What a goal that is! Even if Ederson hadn't been slightly unsighted, there was no chance he was saving Son's effort.
The South Korean really is City's kryptonite, isn't he?
Son scored three times over two legs against Guardiola's side during that famous 2018/19 Champions League tie and he also netted in Spurs' home victory over City in the Premier League last season.