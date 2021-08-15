Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jack Grealish didn't exactly enjoy a dream full debut for Manchester City.

Having completed the most expensive deal in Premier League history to leave Aston Villa, all eyes were on the England star when he walked out for Sunday's clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

In fact, Grealish was lining up as part of one of the most expensive starting XIs in football history with mega-money signings Ruben Dias, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez also taking to the pitch.

However, even more than £500-million worth of players couldn't secure the three points for Pep Guardiola as Spurs ran away 1-0 victors courtesy of a superb strike from Heung-min Son.

It was a dream win for Nuno Espírito Santo in which Lucas Moura dropped one of his greatest ever performances in English football, doing more than enough to outshine his £100 million counterpart.

And there was an interesting moment in the second-half when Moura and Grealish came in direct competition with one another and it lead to one of the more heated exchanges in the game.

That's because Grealish conceded a free-kick for the Citizens with a reckless tackle on Moura from behind, but the City man didn't look all too happy with what looked to be the correct decision.

And there are many supporters that think Grealish was accused the Brazilian of diving, which was viewed in somewhat amusing light when you consider the accusations against City's star signing.

There have been more than a few instances where Grealish appeared to look guilty of simulation, so fans couldn't help laughing at the possibility of the 25-year-old throwing those accusations around.

Football writer Leane Prescott tweeted: "Jack Grealish moaning at Lucas for hitting the deck is a new level of irony."

While fellow writer Zach Lowy posted: "Jack Grealish fouling Lucas Moura and then accusing him of diving is literally the textbook definition of “pot calling the kettle black.”"

You can check out some of the fan reaction to the incident down below:

