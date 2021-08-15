Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester City 1-0 to open their 2021/22 Premier League campaign in style.

Sunday's big game was an absolute corker, with Heung-min Son scoring a stunning winner for the hosts in the second half.

It was a brilliant performance overall by Nuno Espirito Santo's side, with Japhet Tanganga one of the stars of the show in north London.

What will also please the new Spurs manager is that his team were able to achieve victory over the Premier League champions without Harry Kane.

The England captain was not part of the match day squad on Sunday after missing the entirety of pre-season.

Given that he's been linked with a move to City pretty much all summer, Kane's absence still raised a few eyebrows, despite the fact it was almost certainly fitness related.

During the game, Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler stated that the striker attended the game and if that's true, he would have heard the chants aimed at him from Spurs fans.

Towards the end of proceedings, the home crowd could be heard saying: 'Are you watching Harry Kane?!'

Various videos of supporters chanting those words have cropped up on social media and you can take a look at them below.

Videos: Spurs fans send message to Kane

Premier League 2021/22: Start Date, Fixtures, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Fair play, Spurs fans.

We're still nowhere closer to knowing where Kane will be playing his football after deadline day has passed, with his transfer saga likely to continue until the final hours of the summer transfer window.

The Englishman has made it clear to Spurs that he wants to join City and win trophies, but Daniel Levy is refusing to let him go unless a club meets his enormous nine-figure valuation of the player.

After the game, Espirito Santo was asked about the chants from Spurs fans and he responded in a classy manner.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"Harry Kane is one of the best players in the world, honestly," the Spurs boss said. "We are very lucky to have him. He has to get ready and help the team."

Over to you, Harry...

1 of 10 When did Harry Kane make his debut for Tottenham? 2010 2011 2012 2013

News Now - Sport News