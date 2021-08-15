Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Memphis Depay has taken to life at Barcelona like a duck to water.

Considering all the drama that has stalked the Blaugrana throughout the summer, it's remarkable to think that Depay has been able to get his head down and make an instant impact in Catalonia.

While the ex-Manchester United man will never be able to fill Lionel Messi's boots by even 10%, the stage is nonetheless set for him to become Barcelona's star man with his virtuoso style of play.

Depay's strong start at Barcelona

And it appeared as though Depay was ready to grab that opportunity with both hands during pre-season, dropping fantastic performances against Girona, Stuttgart and even Juventus.

However, it's one thing to drop masterclasses in friendly games and another to produce the goods in competitive games, which is exactly the challenge that faced Depay on La Liga's opening weekend.

But alas, Depay seemed fired up to avoid the mistakes that he made at Old Trafford and become a real force to be reckoned with at Camp Nou, turning on the style against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Not only did the Dutchman turn provider for Gerard Pique's opening goal, but Depay also produced a jaw-dropping piece of skill within just four minutes of his competitive debut.

Depay's outrageous skill vs Real Sociedad

Depay channeled his inner Dennis Bergkamp to produce a glorious flick on the turn, which we've seen oh-so rarely from players like Luis Suarez and Jack Grealish over the last few years.

It might not have directly led to a goal or ironed Robin Le Normand out on the pitch, but it certainly looked like poetry in motion when the replays highlighted the level of skill required to pull it off.

And no matter how in-depth we tried to describe the flick, we couldn't possibly do it justice when compared to the footage, so be sure to check out Depay turning on the style down below:

The footballing world isn't ready for a prime Depay tearing things up at Barcelona.

Depay: Ready to thrive at Barcelona

You've got to credit Depay for really putting his nose to the grindstone since waving goodbye to Lyon because there was certainly skepticism amongst the reaction to his transfer.

And while we can't get too ahead of ourselves less than one full appearance into his Barcelona career, there's no denying that Depay has all the tools to become a fans' favourite this season.

Besides, although Depay is by no means the perfect footballer, there's no escaping the fact that he's got the raw ability and untamed talent that has been so integral to Barcelona icons gone by.

