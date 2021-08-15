Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The futures of Paul Pogba and Harry Kane have been the subject of much debate over the summer.

Both players have been linked with moves away from their respective clubs and there's still a chance they could complete a transfer before deadline day has passed.

Kane has been pursuing a move from Tottenham to Manchester City for months now, while Pogba's future at Manchester United has been uncertain for even longer than that.

The Frenchman is now in the final year of his contract and there are no signs that he'll renew with the Red Devils.

However, Pogba proved on Saturday against Leeds United that he'll still give it his all while at United, the former Juventus man contributing four assists in his team's 5-1 victory at Old Trafford.

As for Kane, he didn't feature in Spurs' victory over City on Sunday due to the fact he was absent for the whole of pre-season.

Tottenham 1-0 Man City reaction | Football Terrace

Wth both players on the tip of football fans' tongues over the weekend, it was only natural that they were a topic of conversation on Sky Sports' Super Sunday.

After Spurs had beaten City 1-0 in north London, Micah Richards, Graeme Souness and Gary Neville had something of a heated debate about Pogba and Kane's current situations.

And towards the end of the conversation, Souness - who's been infamously critical of Pogba in the past - was put in his place by Richards.

The former City and England defender said: "Kane's not turned up for training and we call him a saint, Pogba's never said he wanted to leave and he's getting abuse."

Take a look at footage of the debate on Sky Sports here...

Premier League 2021/22: Start Date, Fixtures, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Souness was a little bit flustered, wasn't he?

The Liverpool legend was adamant that there's "another story behind" Kane's reported refusal to return to Spurs training.

Souness then asked: "Can we move on and talk about Chelsea and Liverpool?"

If we're being honest, neither Pogba or Kane have been anywhere close to perfect in the handling of their futures, which is why there shouldn't be a difference in the way they're perceived by pundits and fans alike.

In an ideal world, both would put an end to the constant speculation as soon as possible, but that's sadly not how modern football works.

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News