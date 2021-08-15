Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jack Grealish endured a frustrating full debut for Manchester City on Sunday night.

Fans of the Citizens must have smelt blood when they arrived at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with one of the most expensive starting XIs in history, but it wasn't enough to secure the three points.

In the end, Spurs emerged as worthy victors despite a wobbly start to the game, securing a 1-0 win courtesy of Heung-min Son's glorious goal on the counterattack.

Tottenham 1-0 Man City

Truth be told, there wasn't much for the Citizens to shout about in north London and their misery was compounded by Tottenham fans teasing them about all the Harry Kane rumours.

And while it remains to be seen whether the England captain will sign for City or not, fans of the reigning champions did at least get to see their current record transfer in action.

A quick glance at the scoreline might lead you to suggest that Grealish blended into the ether on his first Premier League appearance for the club, but that couldn't have been further from the case.

Tottenham 1-0 Man City Highlights (Football Terrace)

Grealish makes a positive impression

The former Aston Villa man was City's best performer on the night and while that might not have been enough to secure any points, it was more than sufficient to make a positive first impression.

With all the intricate technical wizardry within City's familiar brand of football, it was both exciting and compelling to see Grealish go for the jugular at times with his penetrative runs forward.

Naturally, that did lead to instances where Grealish was hacked down to the turf - cue the jokes on Twitter - but make no mistake that the 25-year-old was a serious threat for the full 90 minutes.

Grealish's highlights vs Spurs

After all, Grealish warming the gloves of Hugo Lloris during the second-half, albeit in distinctly unremarkable circumstances, was genuinely one of the best chances that City carved out all game.

But park your thoughts about the result for a second because Grealish was able to make a positive start regardless and that was more than apparent in his individual highlights, which you can check out below:

We've got two words for you there: promise and potential.

And the tantalising signs of Grealish's dynamism and invention were corroborated by the statistics with only Joao Cancelo posting a higher SofaScore match rating for City during the defeat.

Grealish can become Man City superstar

If Grealish plays like that every single week for City and never improves then, yes, you'd be hard-pressed to argue that he was worth a staggering £100 million, but that's not the point we're making.

Rather, if that is Grealish's first proper bash at playing in a Guardiola system and against a game Spurs side to boot, then the world is his oyster so long as he can kick on and hold that trajectory.

Besides, you have to fear for Premier League defences when Grealish starts adapting to City's way of playing because there's good reason to think that it will elevate his game to the next level.

And when you consider that his current standard is still remarkably dizzying, then don't be surprised if Grealish reaches superstar status at the Etihad Stadium.

