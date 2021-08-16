Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There isn’t a football fan in the world who isn’t excited to watch Paris Saint-Germain this season.

With Lionel Messi joining the club, PSG boast the most incredible front-three the sport has ever seen with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe making up the formidable trio.

At the weekend, Messi and Neymar weren’t included as they beat Strasbourg 4-2 with Mauro Icardi, Mbapp, Julian Draxler and Pablo Sarabia scoring the goals.

Just imagine when Messi and Neymar start playing.

Messi and fellow new signings Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi were introduced to the home fans for the first time and the reception they received was incredible - especially the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

But it’s a lie to suggest that the atmosphere inside the Parc des Princes was all positive on Saturday evening.

That’s because, when Mbappe’s name was read out before kick-off, it was roundly booed.

Video: Mbappe was booed at the weekend

Why?

Because the French superstar is stalling on signing a new contract and there are doubts regarding his future at the club.

And now, late on Sunday night, a huge report broke from Spain suggesting that Mbappe now wants to accelerate that.

TV channel, El Chiringuito, reported that Mbappe wants to meet PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to ask him to negotiate with Real Madrid.

Mbappe wants to leave PSG for Real Madrid

Wow.

This could be the start of an incredible transfer saga that will need to be completed in the next two weeks ahead of the window closing.

Do Real Madrid have the finances to make a deal work?

We’ll soon find out but one thing is clear - Mbappe is willing to turn his back on the opportunity to play with Messi at PSG for the opportunity to represent Real.

Watch. This. Space.

