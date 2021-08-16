Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City broke a Premier League record on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola fielded a starting XI costing £553.32m which is the most expensive in the division’s history.

Despite that, they still succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham.

City had Ederson in goal, while every member of their back-four (Joao Cancelo, Benjamin Mendy, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake) cost more than £40m each.

Alongside the new £100m signing, Jack Grealish, was Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan who were relative snips at just £50m between them.

Then they had Raheem Sterling, Riyah Mahrez and Ferran Torres in the front-three.

City even had almost £300m worth of talent on the bench.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s line-up cost £175.14m but Son Heung-min’s strike was enough to earn all three points for his side.

But how much did the starting XIs cost for every Premier League club?

Well, City breaking the record has prompted one football fan on Reddit to work out how expensive each starting XI was. It also shows what each starting XI is valued at now, as well as how much they were signed for.

Take a look at the chart below:

And for those of you who can’t quite make out the figures involved, we’ve written them out below from the least expensive XI to the most expensive:

20. Norwich | £34.29m

19. Burnley | £45.9m

18. Watford | £49.73m

17. Brentford | £53.51m

16. Crystal Palace | £68.75m

15. Southampton | £82.53m

14. Leeds | £83.09m

13. Brighton | £96.61m

12. Wolves | £97.29m

11. Newcastle | £101.93m

10. West Ham | £117.14m

9. Everton | £150.57m

8. Leicester | £156.25m

7. Aston Villa | £163.76m

6. Tottenham | £175.14m

5. Chelsea | £221.22m

4. Arsenal | £238.23m

3. Liverpool | £347.45m

2. Manchester United | £435.85m

1. Manchester City | £553.32m

So, Man City’s starting XI was almost £120m more than the next most expensive line-up - Manchester United’s. Imagine when they sign Harry Kane...

Liverpool’s cost almost £350m as they find themselves in third.

Arsenal, who lost 2-0 to Brentford, as fourth in the list having spent £238.23m on their starting XI. That’s despite the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Partey all missing out.

That’s more than Champions League winners Chelsea - although their figure will change when Romelu Lukaku and/or Kai Havertz start.

At the other of the spectrum, newly promoted Norwich only fielded an XI worth £34.29m as they lost 3-0 to Liverpool.

Burnley (£45.9m) and Watford (£49.73m) make up the bottom three.

It really does show that the Premier League is dictated by money. If this table was how the league finished come May, nobody would be too surprised.

