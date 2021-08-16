Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David Haye will be back in the ring after three years and he looks in fine condition ahead of his comeback fight.

The 40-year-old has enjoyed a pretty good career that has seen him win 28 out of his 32 fights, but he surprised the boxing world by announcing his comeback for next month, seemingly out of nowhere.

Haye won the WBA (Unified), WBC, and The Ring cruiserweight titles, the WBO cruiserweight title and the WBA heavyweight title during his illustrious career, but it all ended pretty sourly, which then led to his official retirement.

Following successive defeats against compatriot Tony Bellew, Haye retired from the sport, but last week announced his shock comeback.

The Hayemaker's first fight after three years will be against Joe Fournier at the Staples Center in California next month. The 38-year-old is yet to lose any of his professional fights so far.

A picture of Haye was posted on Twitter and he looks in fine physical condition ahead of his bout, which is less than a month away from now.

Speaking about Haye's fight against Fournier, Bellew told iFL TV: “Jesus Christ, it’s madness, it’s madness. But listen if David hits you mate – – the last thing you lose is your power, so be very careful what you wish for. That guy’s uppercut hurts.”

At the age of 40, Haye looks in fine shape and will be eager to hand Fournier his first defeat. Three years away from the ring is a long time, but fighters have fared well despite being out of action for a while.

Fournier himself returned to the ring for the first time in five years and defeated Colombia's Reykon in April.

Fans will be eager to see Haye back in action and his fight will be a tough one, but at the same time, one he is capable of winning.

