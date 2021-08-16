Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor has branded Michael Bisping a 'nobody' and claimed he 'rushed back to competition' far too early after being choked out by Georges St-Pierre.

Bisping is exclusively represented by Paradigm Sports, the same management group that also represent McGregor, Israel Adesanya and Cris Cyborg, among others. McGregor also owns shares in the company.

But tensions have become increasingly strained ever since Bisping sparked a feud between the two by criticising the Irishman in an interview with BT Sport and suggesting that he should sack John Kavanagh immediately.

The Notorious has kept the matter fairly private up until now, but couldn't resist the urge to fire back after the UFC commentator claimed his co-worker Daniel Cormier would tear him apart 'limb from limb'.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, McGregor wrote: "Bisping is a nobody on Sirius xm [sic].

"Rushed back to competition after being dropped/strangled and then gets shotgun slept by gastelums [sic] left hand. Devastating.

"Even though I collect commission on all his fights, I still said to the team to pull the gast [sic] fight. I knew it was coming.

"But hey, 100k! 50k off the top of each fight. I used to say “yoink” every time it hit the account."

Conor McGregor sounds off on UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping

McGregor owns shares in Paradigm Sports, the talent agency Bisping joined in 2010.

A spokesperson for Bisping is yet to respond to GIVEMESPORT's request for comment.

McGregor, 33, is also currently embroiled in a public war of words with Cormier, 42, after accusing him of being 'drunk' the day before UFC 264.

And 'The Count' has come to the defence of the former two-division champion, suggesting that McGregor may have gone too far with his recent trash-talk.

Speaking on the latest episode of the 'Believe You Me' podcast, Bisping told his co-host Luis J. Gomez: “Careful what you wish for. Careful who you’re picking fights with - because I’m not disrespecting Conor McGregor - but I don’t care what Conor McGregor it is, whether it’s double-champ Conor McGregor.

"D.C. is gonna f------ pull you limb from limb. He could do it one-handed, he could do it with one eye, two eyes, no eyes. He could do it after 25 Modelos.

"That ain’t a fight. That is murder, that is assault, somebody call the cops!”

