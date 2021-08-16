Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham got their 2021/22 Premier League campaign off to a flying start on Sunday afternoon with a 1-0 victory over reigning champions Manchester City.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men deservedly secured all three points in front of a jubilant home crowd thanks to a fine second-half strike from Heung-min Son.

It was the perfect way for the new Spurs boss to mark his first league game in charge, as his players produced an outstanding performance to ensure that Pep Guardiola's side left north London empty-handed.

One man who need not take the field for Tottenham, though, was City target Harry Kane. The England captain trained separately from the rest of his teammates on Sunday morning and did not travel with them to the game.

Asked about Kane's absence, Nuno insisted that the striker was continuing to work his way back to full fitness, having played every game for his country at Euro 2020 this summer.

"He is continuing his preparation. The delay [in returning], all these things, I think Harry needs to work, he worked today and he will keep on working until he is ready for the team," said the Tottenham manager.

Realistically, though, Kane was never likely to feature in this fixture. It is no secret that the 28-year-old has wanted a switch to the Etihad Stadium for some time now and - per a report from The Telegraph - this weekend's result has done nothing to change his mind.

The stumbling block to a deal being done between the two sides appears to be financial. Spurs don't want to part with their star man and so are insisting on an eye-watering fee of £160m for Kane, who still has three years left to run on his current contract.

City, after recently splashing out £100m on Jack Grealish, are only believed to be willing to offer £120m plus add-ons. While that package would still smash the British transfer record, it is still significantly short of Tottenham's valuation.

With the player himself keen to move on - and City in urgent need of a new striker based on Sunday's evidence - it seems some serious negotiating will be required to resolve the situation. If City are committed to landing their top summer transfer target before the window closes in a fortnight's time, they will almost certainly need to dig deeper into their coffers.

Spurs fans made their feeling known on the situation when their side took the lead against City, loudly chanting: "Are you watching Harry Kane?"

Kane, of course, was watching. In fact, according to Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler, he was actually present at Sunday's match in person. Whether Kane remains a regular fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, though, remains to be seen.

