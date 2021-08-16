Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona started their 2021/22 La Liga campaign with a victory against Real Sociedad on Sunday evening.

Ronald Koeman's side lead 3-0 after an hour played, with goals from Gerard Pique and Martin Braithwaite (2).

Sociedad threatened a late comeback when they scored twice in three minutes, but Sergi Roberto's stoppage time goal gave them all three points.

Barca's financial turmoil has been a major talking point in the past few months.

The Catalan giants lost Lionel Messi due to financial restrictions.

While there was doubts whether they could register their summer signings, Memphis Depay, Sergio Agüero and Eric García.

But their club captain, Pique, came to the club's rescue.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

He agreed to 'substantially' cut his wages, allowing Depay and Garcia to be registered.

He then put in a captain's performance at the Camp Nou, scoring the first and guiding his team to victory.

The 34-year-old then showed why he's a Barcelona legend in his post-match interview.

He said, per the Daily Mail: "I've always been willing to help the club.

"No one should doubt me. I've been here for 10 years, and eight more in the youth squads. This is my home, the club of my life, and I'll always help it."

Pique also revealed that Barcelona's other three captains, Roberto, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, will also take pay cuts.

He added: "It's what had to be done.

Son Heung-min wondergoal | Tottenham 1-0 Man City match reaction | The Football Terrace

"The other captains will do the same soon. Because of a timing issue I had to be the first one so we could register the players. The captains have always intended to make the adjustments needed by the club. We are proud of this decision."

Barcelona are in a real mess at the moment.

But at least they have players like Pique who will do whatever it takes to help the club out of a bad situation.

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News