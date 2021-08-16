Call of Duty Vanguard: Leaks Reveal How To Unlock Attachments In Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There have been a lot of leaks revealed around Call of Duty Vanguard and the latest has told us all we need to know about ranking up weapons in the game.



The number of leaks around this latest game in the Call of Duty franchise has been absolutely crazy, and it seems like we will know a lot about the game before it is even released.



The game looks to be set just after World War II and it will be really intriguing to see how the campaign will work in this sort of timeframe.

There hasn’t been a lot of official information around the game, so we are having to rely on leaks for now, and if they all come to be true, we will be treated to a good game.



Leaks Reveal All About Weapon Attachments and Weapon Levels

The latest leaks we have found out come from a very reliable leaker who has revealed this information on social media.



@TheMW2Ghost revealed a lot of new information around weapons. Just like Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, there will be levels for all the weapons. As you rank up the weapons, you will be able to unlock lots of attachments.



According to the leaker, the max level for Assault Rifles is going to be level 62. TheMW2Ghost revealed a lot about how we will be able to use attachments as they said that each gun will have 10 weapon attachments in total with seven different items to unlock for each one.

No doubt it will take a bit of hard work to unlock all the levels on all the guns; however, it must be done if you want to get the best out of your guns and make them as powerful as they can be.



For now, we do not know all the guns that will be involved in the game, but when we do find this out, we will provide you with all the information.



