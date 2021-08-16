Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

CM Punk has been out of the ring since January 2014, but the former World Heavyweight Champion has teased that he's going to be returning to wrestling very soon.

It has been reported that CM Punk is heading to AEW, with rumours suggesting the 42-year-old is going to be debuting for AEW on Friday night's episode of Rampage.

While on commentary for the CFFC 99 show on August 14, the former WWE star responded to his commentary partner John Morgan, who said that one of the fighters was returning to his wrestling, by saying that he looked "All Elite".

CM Punk recently denied that he is going to be debuting for AEW on the August 20 episode of Rampage, claiming that he may be busy at a screening for his new show Heels, although many think he's just bluffing.

AEW and Tony Khan have done little to limit fan's expectations on the matter, with the AEW President recently stating that fans know what to expect from the show later on this week, which many have taken to be essentially confirmation that Punk will be showing up.

In a recent media call, Cody Rhodes stated that he would not be answering any questions about the reported arrival of CM Punk, or Daniel Bryan for that matter.

On that note, it has also been reported that Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) has signed with AEW and is going to be debuting for the promotion and the huge New York show on September 22.

This is certainly going to be a huge few weeks for AEW with Daniel Bryan and CM Punk both expected to join. For more AEW related news, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

