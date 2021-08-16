Sheffield United Transfer News: 24-year-old edging closer to Bramall Lane departure

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United will be looking to secure their first league victory of the season on Wednesday when they head to The Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion.

After suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of Birmingham City earlier this month, the Blades managed to show some glimpses of promise in their clash with Swansea City on Saturday.

David McGoldrick squandered a big chance in the second-half of this meeting as Slavisa Jokanovic's side claimed a point on their travels.

Having already parted ways with a number of players this summer, the Blades could be about to sanction another exit if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The Sun, Swansea are closing in on sealing a loan deal for United full-back Max Lowe.

The defender has yet to make an appearance during the current campaign and was left out of the match-day squad for the Blades' showdown with Russell Martin's side.

Since joining United last year for an undisclosed fee from Derby County, Lowe has struggled to make an impact at Bramall Lane.

Limited to just 11 appearances in all competitions last season, the 24-year-old would have been hoping to force his way into Jokanovic's plans for the future.

However, with the Serbian opting to play Ben Osborn and Jake Robinson at left-back in the club's two league fixtures this month, Lowe may need to move on in order to prevent his development from stalling.

If Swansea do indeed complete a deal for Lowe, it may open the door for Middlesbrough to negotiate a move for Jake Bidwell who is believed to be valued at £2.5m by the Welsh side.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Lowe is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to the presence of Robinson, Osborn and Rhys Norrington-Davies, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he seals a switch to Swansea in the coming days.

Providing that the Jacks are able to give the full-back assurances regarding game-time, there is no reason why Lowe cannot go on to achieve a relative amount of success at the club before returning to Bramall Lane next year.

For Jokanovic's sake, he will be hoping that he can finalise some deals after sanctioning Lowe's departure as he has yet to stamp his authority on United's squad.

If the 53-year-old is able to nail his transfer recruitment in the coming weeks, he may be able to guide United into a new dawn by bringing a feel good factor back to the club.

