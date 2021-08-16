Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor took part in a fan Q&A session on Twitter earlier this morning (Monday 16) and unsurprisingly, there were some golden responses to his adoring supporters.

There were several interesting questions asked to the Irishman, spanning from remarks about his wealth, his fighting career, his battles and his preference on a female.

Here we'll highlight some of the best answers and responses, just to save you the job of scrolling through his entire Twitter timeline.

You're welcome.

Conor McGregor's Q&A

One fan asked him what it meant to be rich, to which Notorious answered: "I’m not rich. I’m independently wealthy. And its f***** awesome!"

Another asked: "Boobs or Bum," to which he responded: "Both Please". Another user asked: "How much money do you have in the bank" and McGregor replied: "Enough to not give a f***."

One fan asked the Irishman if he could make him rich as he was finishing the night shift, and the 32-year-old responded by saying: "My life was the night shift! Stay the course. Believe in yourself. Time does not exist, only clocks."

One of the more interesting questions asked to the Irishman was who was the toughest opponent he faced, and the answer was: "The scale."

Clearly he didn't fancy compliment long-term rivals Khabib Nurmagomedov or Dustin Poirier...

As most would've expected, Notorious was asked when he would return to fighting and he replied: "2022. I’m improving rapidly! Working with the best team money can buy! I’ll be back in no time, lock loaded!"

McGregor was also asked what it was like to spark people unconscious in three different weight divisions. He answered: "Tremendous! I love this record! I fight for the 170lb title I will spark him too. That would be fastest ko in ufc title fight (13 seconds). Most knockdowns in ufc title fight (5)

"And then another KO in a ufc title fight. 3 title fights. 3 ko’s. 3 new records. It’s right there!"

McGregor did not rule out the possibility of switching to boxing either. When asked about it, he said: "Possibly. The leg tho will be more than equipped to kick. I am billi walking straight to a title shot on my return and it sickens the bums of this business. Which is the real reason these constant disrespectful comments come by way. God bless them."

Notorious was also asked when he would become a billionaire and he replied: "35".

So there you have it, there are some of the best responses from Conor McGregor's Q&A that took place earlier today.

It's nice to see him interacting with his fans, rather than tweeting, and deleting, hateful remarks to his rivals.

