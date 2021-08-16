Jules Kounde to Chelsea to Conclude this week!

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As reported last week by Terry Flewers on The Terrace, Chelsea this week will attempt to conclude their potential transfer for Jules Kounde after their deal for Lukaku has finalised and annoucemed.

Kounde has a £68million release clause but Chelsea is unwilling to meet the figure and the Stamford Bridge club, however, have been trying to reduce that figure by touting some of their current players to Sevilla in part-exchange for Kounde.

Kurt Zouma was offered to the Spanish giants but baulked at the prospect of leaving the Premier League.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, via YouTube, Chelsea will push again for Kounde ‘in the next few days’ in an attempt to agree a fee with his club and get the deal done

However, there is some concern from the Blues that the cost of signing Kounde could see them fall foul of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

The highly-rated young Frenchman has been strongly linked with Chelsea and other top clubs for some time now, but it’s unsurprising to see that he won’t come cheap.Kounde’s fine form has also seen him linked with other top sides like Manchester United and Real Madrid, but a move to Stamford Bridge is now looking the most likely for the 22-year-old.

