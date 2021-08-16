Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manny Pacquiao could hang up his gloves after fighting Yordenis Ugas, according to the man himself.

Pacquiao, 42, will face Ugas with the WBA (Super) welterweight title on the line on Saturday night in front of a 18,000-strong capacity crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ugas will replace the injured Errol Spence Jr in Sky Sport's main event after he was announced as Pacquiao's new opponent.

The 42-year-old will be fighting for the first time since he beat Keith Thurman Jr in July 2019 with the goal of winning back the belt he lost earlier this year due to inactivity.

And Pacquiao, who was linked to a super fight against UFC star Conor McGregor only as recently as last month, knows the time to quit is fast approaching.

“I feel great. My team has full confidence in my capabilities even at 42 years old and they note that I still have what it takes to face elite caliber opponents," he told Betway Insider.

“Although the recuperation period of a 42-year-old may not be the same as a 25-year-old fighter, I still love what I am doing. I’m enjoying training and I’m learning more about myself everyday.

“Everything is top secret, of course. I’m training and challenging myself daily and I am inspired to perform at my best owing to the fact that this might be my last fight."

The Ultimate Manny Pacquiao Quiz: How much do you know about the boxing icon?

1 of 20 Where was Manny Pacquiao born? Manila Kibawe General Santos Quezon City

Read more: Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas: Date, Venue, Tickets, Live Stream, Odds, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Manny Pacquiao is in training for his first fight since 2019

Pacquiao looks to be in the best shape of his life but Ugas is a very live underdog.

The WBA (Super) welterweight champion has just four defeats on his record and will stop at nothing to put another legend on his ledger.

And Pacquiao says he is leaving nothing to chance as he looks to bow out with a bang.

“I’ve never given predictions. I always climb the ring ready and prepared for everything," Pacquiao added.

“Everything is at stake as this might be my last fight. I might as well finish the race with a spectacular performance.

“Legacies are subjective to the minds of the fans. Of course, a win for me after so long out would be very grand for my country and family.”

Read more: Conor McGregor brands Michael Bisping a 'nobody' in extraordinary rant on social media

News Now - Sport News