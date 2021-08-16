Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to reports, people within WWE is apparently concerned that two of the company's top Superstars are not going to be able to appear at SummerSlam this weekend.

The show, which is set to take place on Saturday in Las Vegas, will see Sasha Banks challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Champion, but reports suggest there is a worry that the match won't take place.

PWInsider is reporting that after Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks missed two WWE live events over the weekend, some believe the pair won't be able to make the pay-per-view on Saturday night:

PWInsider.com has spoken with several sources inside the company who expressed concern their announced match will not take place at Summerslam this weekend, but there is nothing confirmed in that regard.

Banks and Belair missed the two events over the weekend, after both appearing on SmackDown on Friday night, due to "unforeseen circumstances".

As of right now, it's unclear what these "unforeseen circumstances" actually are, but they are reportedly serious enough for people within WWE to be unsure about whether the pair will be able to make SummerSlam on Saturday night.

SummerSlam is slated to be the biggest pay-per-view that WWE puts on this year, so having two of your biggest female stars potentially unable to appear will be a huge blow to all involved.

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair know each other pretty well, with the pair wrestling in the main event of WrestleMania 37, in what many are calling one of the best main events in WrestleMania history.

It's important to note that PWInsider is not reporting that Belair and Banks are 100% going to be missing the pay-per-view on Saturday night, just that there is concern from within WWE that they may not be able to make the show.

For updates on the matter, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.com.

News Now - Sport News