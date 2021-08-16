Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona's first game of the new season went to plan as they started their La Liga campaign with a victory.

Barca welcomed Real Sociedad to Camp Nou on Sunday evening after all sorts of problems in the past few months.

But they produced a confident display in the season opener as they smashed four past their opponents.

Gerard Pique, Martin Braithwaite (2) and Sergi Roberto were all on the scoresheet as they prevailed 4-2.

The match marked their first competitive game since Lionel Messi left the club.

The Argentine desperately wanted to extend his stay in Barcelona but it was not possible due to the restrictions of the La Liga salary cap.

Messi was heartbroken but he was not without a club for long as he signed with PSG a few days later.

Messi will always be a legend at Barcelona and fans of the club decided to honour him by chanting his name in the 10th minute against Real Sociedad.

However, not every Barcelona fan was willing to partake in the show of appreciation.

A video has emerged which shows that the Messi chants were met with boos and whistles from some Barca fans.

According to journalist Rik Sharma, Barcelona fans once again chanted Messi's name 10 minutes into the second half.

It was met with even more opposition this time as the whistles were even louder and a 'Barca' chant broke out instead.

While Messi is and always will be a Barcelona legend, it seems some fans of the club now want to forget about him and focus on the future.

Ronald Koeman briefly spoke of Messi in his post-match interview.

He said, per Goal: “I think our game can be more collective than before, but I’d prefer to have Messi in my team. But if we don’t have the player, it has to be the collective.”

