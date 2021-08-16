Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City’s desire to sign Harry Kane may well have increased after their opening weekend defeat to Tottenham.

Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten 1-0 following Son Heung-min's only goal of the game.

With Sergio Aguero having left the club for Barcelona and Gabriel Jesus on the substitutes bench, Ferran Torres operated as a false nine for the champions.

It didn’t work with City not quite looking themselves during the 90 minutes.

“Are you watching, Harry Kane?” chanted Spurs fans towards the end of the match. If he was watching, he’d have seen how desperately City needed him.

But last season’s title winners are now targeting another striker.

That’s because, according to The Athletic’s Gregg Evans, they’re looking at Solihull Moors striker, Kyle Hudlin.

What makes this report even more interesting is that Hudlin is the tallest outfield professional player in Britain standing at 6ft 9in.

Representatives from City watched him in action on Saturday against Notts County in a pre-season friendly as they drew 2-2.

If you want to know how good he is, check out the YouTube video below:

A number of other interested clubs, including Championship sides Middlesbrough and Cardiff City.

Hudlin only turned 21 in the summer and scored nine goals for Moors last season.

City are believed to be looking for young homegrown talent to send them out on loan and help develop them.

Of course, he won’t be an option for the first-team and certainly not an alternative to Kane.

But seeing a 6ft 9in striker in the Premier League would be A LOT of fun, wouldn’t it?

Quiz: The ultimate 2021/22 Premier League quiz - a question on each club

1 of 20 When was Arsenal Football Club founded? 1896 1886 1986 1882

News Now - Sport News