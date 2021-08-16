Destiny 2 Season 15: Leaks Reveal Name of Two New Weapons and Armour Set Coming to Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Destiny 2 Season 15 is on the way and the latest leaks have revealed the names of two new weapons and one set of armour coming to the game in the new season.



The free-to-play action multiplayer game brought a lot of fresh content with season 14 and no doubt it will be the exact same for season 15. This has seen a lot of excitement increase in the build-up to the new season.



As always, the developers at Bungie like to keep a lot of information close to their chest to surprise players but leaks always come out.

Leaks Reveal the Name of Two New Weapons and an Armour Set

We always love to find out more information around leaks, and due to this, a lot of leakers have gained a great reputation for being reliable.



These upcoming leaks are from a reliable leaker @destinytrack, and we have been told the names of some of the items coming to the game.



It has been revealed that Lord Saladin, who is an NPC and Vendor for Destiny 2, will be bringing two new weapons and a brand-new set of armour to the game.



The names of the two new weapons are:

Forge’s Pledge Pulse Rifle

Peacebond Sidearm

The name of the armour set will be called:

Iron Forerunner armour set

This latest information has also revealed images, and these can be seen down below.

