Battlefield 2042: New gameplay footage leaked online

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 is preparing for its seismic autumn release and more footage has leaked online ahead of launch.

Since Thursday, a closed playtest for PC players has been running and it has attracted a vast amount of the gaming community from across the globe, eager to get their hands on the latest edition of the mass warfare first-person shooter.

EA and DICE have been hard at work producing a game that is set 21 years in the future, with all-new futuristic gadgets and gizmos for gamers to unleash onto the war-torn battlegrounds.

The developers recently showcased their new game mode, Portal, which is a "love letter to fans" of the series has thrown everything into one place. Players can fully customise lobbies where, for example, users can put a futuristic American army up against a unit from 1940s Germany.

With this in mind, we are expecting EA and DICE to reveal more of their hand as the release date edges closer, and that looks to be the case.

Read more: Battlefield 2042: Release Date, Trailer, Leaks, Setting, PS4 And Everything You Need To Know

Battlefield 2042 Leaked Gameplay

Thanks to MaKieeN11 on YouTube, footage was revealed of one of many maps including the use of vehicles and weapons in the all-new Battlefield title.

While many leaks over the past few days have been taken down by the social media site, this was one of the few that remains and showcases a lot of what EA and DICE have been working on.

Stunning landscapes, paired with chaotic and crisp gameplay. Classic Battlefield in many ways.

Battlefield 2042 will be released on 22nd October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

There will be other bundles that players can get their hands on - and it is not too late to put your name down to pre-order these respective versions that EA are offering.

Read more: Battlefield 2042: When can I pre-order?

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News