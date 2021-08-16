Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paul Pogba put in a masterclass for Manchester United vs Leeds on the opening day of the Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils ran out 5-1 winners over their fierce rivals on Saturday afternoon.

Pogba did not get on the scoresheet but he was the star of the show, recording four assists on the day.

The Frenchman may not be a United player much longer, though.

Pogba has spoken out of his desire to leave the club numerous times in the past few years.

He only has one year left on his contract and could depart for free next summer.

But, should he leave, where will he go?

He has been heavily linked with French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the past few months.

According to the Independent, PSG are still interested in the player.

They were keen to sign Pogba this summer as they want a core of Parisian locals alongside their international stars, but the arrival of Messi changed their plans.

They will now attempt to sign the United man next summer and are willing to pay him an eye-watering £510,000-a-week.

That works out to £26.52m-per-year, £72857-per-day, £3035-per-hour, £50.58-per-minute or 84p-per-second.

Absolutely crazy numbers.

PSG have already signed Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum this summer - all on massive wages.

Many have accused them of breaching Financial Fair Play restrictions but it appears they will continue to try and bring in high-profile players in the near future.

The Independent go on to state that Pogba is keen to leave United, with Real Madrid or Barcelona his preference.

But PSG will no doubt be able to offer him a lot more money than their competitors, which may give them an advantage in securing Pogba's signature.

