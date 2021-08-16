Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Last week, it emerged that the long-rumoured and much anticipated Grand Theft Auto remastered trilogy is seemingly the real-deal and releasing later on in 2021.

Whilst there hasn’t been official confirmation yet by developers Rockstar Games, both Kotaku and VGC understand that the legendary titles of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City and San Andreas are all being remastered in Unreal Engine using a mixture of both "new and old graphics."

We've been hearing murmurs and suggestions of such remasters over on the GTA Forums for months now and it finally seems many fans’ dreams have become a reality.

A big unknown as of now is how substantial the changes to these remasters will be. One Rockstar employee, who claims to have seen the games in action, told Kotaku that the games look like many of the enhanced graphics mods we've seen for the classic titles, whether that be a clear upscaling, if not a complete overhaul.

The UI and HUD for each game are also seeing major upheavals, though it's believed the remasters aim to "stay true to the PS2-era GTA games as much as possible."

With that said, reports are now claiming that Rockstar will re-assess some of the content from the three games and make necessary changes for a 2021 audience in mind.

Reporting on Kotaku's original piece, Gematsu stated that it's heard from its own sources that there will be "some content changes to make the games more suitable for modern audiences."

Gematsu didn’t reveal what these changes could be, leaving many fans to wonder as to whether it'll be simple updates to make gameplay feel more streamlined and modern, or adjustments to story aspects that might not have passed the test of time.

There's no denying that the GTA franchise is a satirical one filled with offensive content, and is a franchise that is never far away from controversy and never shies away from controversy, and the older games may well have certain moments that need re-assessing for the modern audience.

The most probable possibility, however, is that Gematsu is simply referring to gameplay changes to ensure the game is more accessible and utilises features of the new generation of consoles that weren’t available to them before.

At this point, though, the remaster hasn't even been officially announced, so we'll just have to wait and see.

News Now - Sport News