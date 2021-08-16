FIFA 22: Can Points be transferred from FIFA 21?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is just around the corner and the excitement is beginning to build right across the gaming community.

While many were torn with their opinions regarding the previous edition of the virtual football series, it has become a household name and one of the most popular

That being said, it is still adored across the land with many putting their hard-earned cash into purchasing the in-game currency, FIFA points.

With the eagerly anticipated build-up towards FIFA 22, the latest version represents a clean slate for many, while some are hoping that the points they have on FIFA 21 can be transferred to the new game.

But is it possible? It is a question that has been asked by many and we are delighted to be able to reveal the answer for you!

Can you transfer Points to FIFA 22 from FIFA 21?

There are two forms of currency in the FIFA series, Coins and Points, with the latter differing from the former in the sense that these can only be accumulated with real-life payment.

Thanks to FIFAUTeam, it was revealed that Points acquired from FIFA 21 can be carried over into FIFA 22 up until 31st December 2021.

However, this is only possible for Points, and not Coins. So we recommend that you spend all of your Coins in FIFA 21 before getting your hands on FIFA 22.

This is great news for gamers and means that those concerned will not be losing out on money, as they hope to obtain some of the players in the game in packs.

