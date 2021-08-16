Derby County Transfer News: Update emerges concerning the future of key Rams pair

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After sealing a point in their opening weekend clash with Huddersfield Town, Derby County would have been hoping to build upon this result in their meeting with Peterborough United last Saturday.

However, despite taking the lead at the Weston Homes Stadium, the Rams conceded twice in stoppage-time as goals from Harrison Burrows and Siriki Dembele sealed all three points for the hosts.

Set to face Hull City on Wednesday, Derby will be determined to deliver a response to their agonising defeat to Darren Ferguson's side.

Whilst Rams manager Wayne Rooney is currently unable to add to his squad due to the nature of the club's transfer embargo, he may need to fend off interest from elsewhere in the coming weeks for some of his key players.

A report from the East Anglian Daily Times last week revealed that Derby midfielder Graeme Shinnie had emerged as a potential target for Ipswich Town.

Meanwhile, Turkish outlet Sports Digitale recently suggested that Galatasaray were interested in signing Kamil Jozwiak from the Rams.

Shinnie and Jozwiak both featured regularly for Derby in the Championship last season as they helped the club avoid relegation to League One.

Jozwiak started 30 league games for the Rams whilst Shinnie made 41 appearances in the second-tier.

Ahead of the club's trip to the MKM Stadium, an update has now emerged concerning this particular duo.

According to The Athletic, Derby have yet to receive a formal approach for Shinnie or Jozwiak despite this recent transfer speculation.

Rooney revealed earlier this month that he is unwilling to part ways with senior members of his squad.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, the Rams boss said: "The squad is very, very thin and for any senior players to leave will be impossible at the minute."

1 of 15 When did Queens Park Rangers sign Adel Taarabt on a permanent deal? 2010 2012 2013 2008

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This latest update is unquestionably a boost for Derby as it would be a blow if they were to lose Shinnie and Jozwiak this summer.

Although it is important to note that potential suitors may decide to submit offers for this pair in the coming weeks, Rooney's stance regarding departures is unlikely to change.

A stand-out performer for Derby last season, Shinnie managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.86 in the second-tier which was only bettered by three of his team-mates.

Providing that the midfielder is able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis this season, he could play a pivotal role in helping his side achieve a relative amount of success in this division.

Meanwhile, Jozwiak will be hoping to push on under the guidance of Rooney following a difficult 2020/21 campaign which saw him provide four direct goal contributions in the Championship in 41 appearances.

Read More - Carabao Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draws, Scores and Everything You Need To Know

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News