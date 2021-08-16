Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It seems as if WWE NXT is going to be reverting back to the days of old, as reports suggest that the Black and Gold brand is going to be batch taping shows again.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE NXT is no longer going to be broadcast live, with plans in place to start batch taping shows again from the week after NXT TakeOver 36.

Fightful has learned that NXT will be taping the Monday and Tuesday following NXT Takeover this month as opposed to going live

The report notes that some of the fans who regularly attend NXT shows at the Capitol Wrestling Center have been emailed about the upcoming tapings.

This is believed to be the first of several changes coming to NXT, after it was reported that Vince McMahon and other higher-ups want the brand to be more akin to a WWE developmental system, producing the company's next top stars.

As of right now, there is no word on why WWE has reverted back to batch taping NXT shows rather them broadcasting them live on the USA Network.

NXT used to batch tape shows when the show was on the WWE Network, but the show was changed to being broadcast live when it was moved to the USA Network in September 2019.

The changes will come in after NXT TakeOver 36 this weekend, where Samoa Joe will compete in his first match since February 2020 when he challenges Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship.

Along with the plethora of other matches, Dakota Kai will also be in action at TakeOver 36, challenging former ally Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women's Championship.

You can watch NXT TakeOver 36 live in the UK on August 22 on the WWE Network, and weekly episodes of NXT every Wednesday live here in the UK on BT Sport.

