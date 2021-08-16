Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, if not the greatest, and has won every single one of his fights.

The Russian participated in 29 bouts during his illustrious career and came out on top in all of them. His last fight was against Justin Gaethje, which he won via technical submission in round two.

Khabib's last three opponents were three big names in UFC - Gaethje, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

His second-last fight came against The Diamond in September 2019, which he triumphed via a rear-naked choke submission in the third round. Before that, he defeated longtime rival McGregor in 2018 via a neck crank submission in the fourth round.

A picture has surfaced on Twitter that shows pictures of Poirier, McGregor and Gaethje before and after their fight against Khabib.

The most notable difference here is that of Gaethje, who seems to have a whole other complexion after fighting the Russian.

The Highlight's first fight since his defeat to Khabib will come in November when he takes on Michael Chandler at UFC 268 if reports are to be believed.

McGregor has won just one out his three UFC fights after his defeat to The Eagle. Poirier has fared way better than the other two as he has won all of his three bouts after losing to Khabib.

The Russian has retired from MMA, but is still involved in the sport, buying Gorilla Fighting Championship before renaming it as Eagle Fighting Championship.

He recently signed a contract with Legion Dynamo, a football club based in Makachkala that plays in the third tier of Russian football.

1 of 20 The ultimate Khabib Nurmagomedov quiz: Where was he born? Russia Kazakhstan Mongolia Poland

No matter what he achieves in football, he'll forever be remembered for being an absolute animal inside a cage.

Those who have shared the Octagon with him were changed forever, especially in the immediate aftermath of the fight.

News Now - Sport News