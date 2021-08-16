Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Logan Paul was 'glad' he fought Floyd Mayweather according to Manny Pacquiao's coach, who also took aim at 'Pretty Boy' Floyd.

Pacquiao's head trainer Freddie Roach has three times faced Mayweather and his father Floyd Mayweather Sr, all of which ended in defeat.

Mayweather, 44, recently came of retirement to fight YouTube superstar Logan Paul in an exhibition match on June 6.

And legendary trainer Roach admits he was impressed with what he saw from Paul in Miami saying the fight was entertaining and he even went as far as to say that 'Logan did well against Floyd'.

He told Betway: "We had fun with Logan when he visited. He seems like a good guy.

"After watching Manny work out, he said he was glad he fought Floyd instead of Manny, we liked hearing that!

"I thought Logan did well against Floyd."

Roach also argued that Pacquiao has a better résumé than Mayweather because he believes he faced a higher level of competition during their heyday.

“Manny is one of the greatest fighters of all time. Look at the roster of Hall of Famers he beat when they were still at their peak; and many were world champions when he fought them," Roach added.

"Take nothing away from Floyd, no one ever beat him, but if you did a little digging into when he fought a lot of them, I think you will see a difference overall in the quality of Manny's victories."

Manny Pacquiao speaks to the media ahead of his cancelled bout with Errol Spence Jr

Pacquiao, 42, has not fought since beating Keith Thurman Jr in July 2019, and against Yordenis Ugas, could improve his record to 63-7-2 (39 KO's).

The WBA (Super) welterweight champion has just four defeats on his record and admits 'it will be the biggest night of my career that I started at six years old'.

But still, Roach said that Pacquiao's opponents 'are surprised by his speed and movement' and warned Ugas that 'reality can be quite a wakeup call'.

He continued: “Without divulging our fight strategy, I will say, as in every camp, the key to Manny’s success will be to bring in the best Manny Pacquiao.

"In training camp, the one thing we can control is Manny’s training regimen and condition.

"You bring in the best Manny Pacquiao in the ring, and you already have the opposition at a disadvantage.

"Most of Manny’s opponents are surprised by his speed and movement. They are really surprised by his power. Video tape of past fights can only tell you so much.

"When you are facing Manny inside the ring, reality can be quite a wakeup call. Just ask Keith Thurman.”

