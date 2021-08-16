QPR news: Mark Warburton makes frank transfer admission about key Hoops figure

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Queens Park Rangers will be aiming to build upon their impressive 3-0 victory over Hull City when they head to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Goals from Chris Willock, Lyndon Dykes and Rob Dickie sealed all three points for the Hoops at the MKM Stadium last Saturday as they moved up to second in the Championship standings.

Although Boro are expected to provide QPR with a stern test later this week, manager Mark Warburton ought to be quietly confident heading into this particular fixture.

With the Hoops already showing signs of promise in the second-tier, it will be intriguing to see what they are able to achieve this season.

The scale of QPR's success in the Championship could depend on whether they are able to keep Seny Dieng at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium during the current transfer window.

A report from The Sun earlier this month revealed that Sheffield United were keeping tabs on the shot-stopper ahead of a potential swoop.

It had been suggested that a bid of £6m would be enough to secure the services of Dieng.

However, any move involving the QPR keeper would depend on whether the Blades lose Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

Making reference to this speculation, Warburton has admitted that his side would not be willing to sell Dieng to United for the figure that has been quoted.

Speaking to West London Sport about the keeper, the QPR boss said: "No-one here is going cheap.

"I read about a price tag on Seny.

"Ludicrous.

"The fans need not worry.

"The owner will put the right price on the players.

"Every player in the world has got a value.

"If anyone leaves QPR it will be on the owners' terms.

"If they leave it doesn't matter, because they'll leave at a price that represents great value for QPR."

1 of 12 Which of the following Football League teams has never won the FA Cup? Derby County Nottingham Forest Reading Bolton Wanderers

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how impressive Dieng has been for QPR since his return from a loan spell with Doncaster Rovers, it is hardly a surprise that Warburton believes that he is worth more than £6m.

During the previous campaign, the shot-stopper managed to keep 11 clean-sheets in 42 appearances as he established himself as a mainstay in the Hoops' starting eleven.

Particularly impressive in Saturday's victory over Hull, Dieng managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 7.22 as he made four saves.

If QPR are able to fend off any potential interest from elsewhere for the 26-year-old in the coming weeks, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they go on to achieve a great deal of success at this level with Dieng in their side.

Read More - FA Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draws, Scores and Everything You Need To Know

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News