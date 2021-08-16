Football Manager 2022: Top 5 Tips For New Players

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 will be released soon as we have created a list of the five best tips for anyone embarking on a new manager career when the game is launched.



The football game is very detailed and requires players to put in a lot of work around training if they want to have a successful career in the game.



A great aspect of this game is the fact that players can find wonderkids across the globe to use and then either sell-on for huge profits or see them grow into a superstar.

Here are the top five tips for you to use at the start of Football Manager 2022

1: Play with a team that suit the targets you’re trying to achieve



There are hundreds of teams that you can play as in Football Manager 2022 with various budgets - some involved in lots of competitions and others involved in barely any.



Therefore, you need to list some targets that you want to achieve e.g win four competitions in one season, and then find a team who is suitable for these targets. Teams with unrealistic targets or financial issues are ones to avoid when just starting out.

