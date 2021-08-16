Sunderland Transfer News: Black Cats closing in on deal for Premier League prospect

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sunderland backed up their recent victory over Wigan Athletic by sealing all three points in their clash with Milton Keynes Dons last Saturday.

Goals from Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton allowed the Black Cats to overcome the challenge presented by Liam Manning's side.

Set to face Burton Albion tomorrow, it will be interesting to see whether Sunderland are able to seal a positive result at the Pirelli Stadium.

After witnessing his side falter in the play-offs earlier this year, Black Cats boss Lee Johnson decided to completely overhaul his squad.

As well as opting to part ways with a host of players, the 40-year-old has managed to secure the services of some fresh faces during the summer transfer window.

Having already signed five players, Johnson may now be about to finalise a move for an individual who excelled at youth level last season.

According to Football Insider, Everton forward Nathan Broadhead is set to undergo a medical at Sunderland in a deal which will see the 23-year-old join Johnson's side on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

It is understood that this particular switch is set to be completed in the coming days.

Broadhead was handed his top-flight debut by Everton in April after delivering a number of impressive performances for the club's Under-23 side.

During the previous campaign, the forward managed to provide 14 direct goal contributions in 18 appearances in the Premier League 2 Division 1.

1 of 12 Which of the following Football League teams has never won the FA Cup? Derby County Nottingham Forest Reading Bolton Wanderers

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Broadhead is currently behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the pecking order at Goodison Park, it could be argued that a move to Sunderland may be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

Certainly no stranger to life in the third-tier of English football, the forward managed to show glimpses of his talent at this level during a spell with Burton Albion as he was directly involved in four goals in 19 appearances for the club in the 2019/20 campaign.

If this deal does indeed go through, Broadhead will add some versatility to Sunderland's squad as he is more than capable of playing as a winger.

Broadhead's arrival may also force the likes of Stewart and Will Grigg to step up their performance levels which could have a profound impact on the club's fortunes in League One.

Providing that the forward is able to hit the ground running at the Stadium of Light, he could become an instant hit with Sunderland's supporters who will be desperate to see their side push on this season.

Read More - FA Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draws, Scores and Everything You Need To Know

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News