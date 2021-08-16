FIFA 22: The 5 Best Career Mode Challenges For You To Try

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fan of career mode? Here are the five best challenges for you to try on FIFA 22.

The game has gone through an abundance of changes, even more than ever as they have introduced hypermotion technology. With the new generation consoles, they are able to do a lot more.

Over the last few weeks, we have seen a lot of official information around the game revealed by developers EA Sports, and this has seen excitement build massively as many are happy with what they have seen so far.

A fair few of these changes are ones involving Career Mode, and they are some of the biggest changes we have seen in the game mode for a long time.

For many, career mode is great, but some players want to add a level of difficulty to their experience by trying to complete challenges.

There are many challenges that players can try and complete and we have created a list of the top five challenges for players to complete.

Here is our list of the top 5 career mode challenges for you to try on FIFA 22:

1: Take a team from rags to riches

A great challenge in FIFA is to take a team from the very bottom to the very top. With England having four leagues in the game, it would be best to start this challenge with a team in League Two.

To complete this challenge, you need to take a team from one of these divisions and get them to win the Premier League. You can take this challenge one step further by attempting to win the Champions League as well with your team.

2: Win all the top five European Leagues

If you don’t want to stick around with one team, you could attempt to win the top five leagues in Europe. The leagues are the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A. To make this even harder, you could try and attempt to do this in five seasons.

3: Only Use Your Academy

This one could be quite difficult but it requires you to not use the transfer window and instead rely solely on players from your academy.

Make sure you get the best rated scouts for this challenge so you can acquire the players with the best potential.

4: Win the Premier League with five different teams

For this challenge, you have to win the Premier League with five different teams, and with the quality of the division being quite high, this should be quite easy to do, you just have to hope that job opportunities arise at good sides.

5: Only sign players under the age of 23

This one could be quite difficult depending on what club you are at. When having to sign players under the age of 23, you need to make sure you sign ones who have good potential. To find this out, you need to make sure that they are fully scouted.

These challenges add another enjoyable aspect to a great Career Mode, so give them a go when FIFA 22 is fully released.

