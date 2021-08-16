Alex Scott: New Football Focus host lauded as ‘brilliant’ by fans after debut

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former footballer turned broadcaster Alex Scott made her debut as Football Focus host at the weekend to great acclaim from fans.

The ex-Arsenal and England star was joined by Micah Richards and Dion Dublin on Saturday as the new season of the Premier League got underway.

Scott has taken over from Dan Walker, who hosted the show for 12 years. She credits Walker with helping her broadcasting career progress, telling BBC Sport: "I know a part of my process and progress on-screen has been down to the help of Dan Walker.

"He’s someone from my first appearance on the show, sitting alongside him on the show — he’s always been willing to give me advice."

"I know I’m not perfect, I’m still not polished, I’ll try once again to grow and bring some fun, some heartwarming stories and some entertainment.

​​​​"I hope everyone loves the show just as much as they did and just how much I’m going to give to the show."

Walker offered a heartfelt message of his own to Scott before Saturday’s show –– posting on Twitter: “Football Focus was my dream job & being able to do it for 12 years was an incredible privilege.

“A new chapter starts this weekend and I want to wish my friend @AlexScott all the best in the chair.

“She has a great team around her and I’m sure she’ll be brilliant.”

And Scott proved to be just as great as her predecessor predicted, with many fans quick to praise her online.

One wrote: “Alex Scott is absolutely brilliant. I could listen to her, Dion and Micah all day long: wonderful start to the new series of #footballfocus.”

Another echoed this sentiment, stating: “@AlexScott well done great show today. Here's to many years of you presenting Football focus.”

Take a look at some of the best reactions here:

Scott had already established herself as a pundit and is now making the leap to presenting look seamless. Already she appears to be a natural host and this could well be the start of a long and successful reign as the face of Football Focus.

